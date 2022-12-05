LOAR PLLC Expands to the Rio Grand Valley With Hiring of Christina Saldivar

EDINBURG, Texas, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOAR PLLC was founded to be a different type of law firm where dockets are kept small to allow deep client relationships, where clients are served with skill and compassion, and a mission to change lives. This firm leads with a focus on community which includes SOAR Texas, a college scholarship program that awards 20 outstanding "first female" students a $5K scholarship each year. The scholarship program goes beyond financial resources by giving access to professional development and mentoring resources for these women to help open doors.

For nearly a decade, Christina has fiercely advocated for her clients in state and federal jurisdictions across the United States. She has a wealth of litigation and alternative dispute resolution experience, and is committed to working tirelessly to resolve her clients' cases. Christina has a Bachelors from Vanderbilt University and a Juris Doctorate from Thurgood Marshall School of Law, where she served at The Earl Carl Institute for Legal and Social Policy and legal clinics. Christina habla español y representa a clientes internacionales en los tribunales de Texas.

Christina has dedicated her career to fighting for her clients' rights and serving her community. She has served as a director for the Hidalgo County Bar Association and Hidalgo County Young Lawyers Association, as well as a founding board member of Yaqui Animal Rescue. Christina also enjoys serving as an attorney advisor to a Region One high school mock trial team. Her students most recently competed in the 43rd Annual Texas High School Mock Trial State Competition in Dallas, Texas. In 2019, the Texas Young Lawyers Association adopted a resolution recognizing Christina's dedication to the legal profession, the rule of law, and community service.

In addition to the offices in Edinburg, Texas, LOAR PLLC has offices in Austin, Waco, and DFW to serve all of Texas. LOAR's attorneys have received recognition for excellence by Thompson Reuters, Martindale-Hubbell, Austin Monthly, and TCWLA. For more information visit LOAR Texas or contact us, Contact@LOARtexas.com or 888-288-6503; and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for more announcements.

Contact Information:

Mimi Jaye

Administrative Director

mimi@loartexas.com

(888) 288-6503



