Media Advisory: Glenroy Names David Corsaut President & Chief Executive Officer

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy® Inc., a leading converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging, has announced new executive leadership of the company. David Corsaut has joined Glenroy as their new President and Chief Executive Officer. He will remain as a member of the Board of Directors, of which he has served for the past 4 years. Corsaut will be leading the company with a strategic focus on delivering sustainable solutions to serve the next generation.



Corsaut brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Glenroy as a C-Suite executive with both publicly traded and privately held companies. Corsaut has worked extensively managing and advising companies in a variety of industries including consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, global technology, and global logistics. Corsaut’s experience will be invaluable to Glenroy as the Company continues to grow and expand its portfolio of product offerings.

“I’m excited about leading Glenroy on our journey toward becoming the authority in sustainable flexible packaging solutions,” commented Corsaut. ”I look forward to creating value for customers and exceeding their expectations with world-class flexible packaging that meets all their needs from product protection to sustainability.”

Glenroy, Inc. is a leading sustainable flexible packaging company and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch, an eco-friendly, award-winning inverted pouch. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy is the authority in sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information about Glenroy’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

