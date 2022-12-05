New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370338/?utm_source=GNW

The global automatic content recognition market is expected to grow from $2.65 billion in 2021 to $3.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.35%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The automatic content recognition market is expected to reach $9.61 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.59%.



The automatic content recognition market consists of sales of automatic content recognition technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to help viewers or listeners remember details about the content they watched or heard. Automatic content recognition refers to a client application’s (typically a smartphone or media tablet app’s) ability to identify a content element within its proximity to audio, video, or digital image by sampling a portion of the audio or video (or image), processing the sample, and comparing it with a source service that identifies content by unique characteristics such as audio or video fingerprints or watermarks.



The main types of automatic content recognition are audio, video, & image recognition, voice & speech recognition, real-time content analytics, security & copyright management.Automatic content recognition is used by the audio, video, & image recognition for a computer-powered camera’s capacity to recognize and detect objects or features in a digital image or video.



Audio, video, & image recognition refer to software’s capacity to recognize things, locations, people, writing, and actions in images.The components are of hardware, software which are deployed either on cloud, on-premises.



The applications are audience segmentation & measurement, broadcast monitoring, advertisement targeting & pricing, content filtering, and other applications. The verticals include media and entertainment, consumer electronics, retail & e-commerce, education, and automotive.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automatic content recognition market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in automatic content recognition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising use of smart devices and content streaming services is expected to propel the growth of the automatic content recognition market.Smart TVs are essentially televisions with built-in streaming apps, that can stream content (video, music, movies, and sports) using a streaming device or app by connecting the TV or home theatre to the internet.



Due to the pandemic (COVID 19), many people will be confined at home starting in 2020, and smart devices and content streaming devices are skyrocketed and increased the subscribers for content streaming platforms.For instance, in June 2022, counterpoint a US-based technology research company published an article in the economic times stating that the Indian smart tv market raised to 33% in Q1 2022.



Currently, 89% of India’s TV market is made up of smart TVs.In February 2021, the business standard published an article stating that amazon fire tv users are been doubled in 2020 in India.



Amazon did not provide sales figures for India but stated that the number of monthly active fire TV users worldwide surpassed 50 million users. Therefore, demand for automatic content recognition will rise as the prevalence of the increasing use of smart devices and content streaming services rises.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in automatic content recognition.Major companies in the automatic content recognition market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developing the automatic content recognition market.



For instance, in August 2021, LumenVox a US-based speech recognition software company launched a new generation of automatic speech recognition (ASR).The unique features of ASR are a transcription engine built with deep machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), DNN’s (Deep Neural Network) end-to-end architecture, and processing skills for speech recognition.



The system is more accessible to users since it can grow the language model more quickly and provide new toolsets for adding additional languages and dialects. The development of this innovative technology is another step forward in automatic content recognition.



In March 2021, Roku, Inc a US-based company that manufactures a variety of digital media players for video streaming acquired Nielsen Advanced Video Advertising (AVA) business, for an undisclosed amount.As a result, this acquisition will facilitate Roku’s introduction of an all-encompassing DAI solution with TV producers.



Additionally, a strategic agreement between Nielsen and Roku will expand Nielsen ONE, the company’s cross-media measurement solution, by integrating complementary Nielsen ad and content measurement solutions onto the Roku platform. Nielsen Holdings US-based information, data, and market measurement company.



The countries covered in the automatic content recognition market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



