Wi-Fi 6 Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global Wi-Fi 6 market is expected to grow from $9.69 billion in 2021 to $12.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.36%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The Wi-Fi 6 market is expected to reach $46.56 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.03%.



The Wi-Fi 6 market consists of sales of Wi-Fi 6 by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to the next generation standard in WiFi technology. WiFi 6 also known as “AX WiFi" or "802.11ax WiFi” builds and improves on the current 802.11ac WiFi standard. WiFi 6 was originally built in response to the growing number of devices in the world. WiFi 6(802.11ax) is designed to improve speed, increase efficiency and reduce congestion in heavy bandwidth usage scenarios



The main offerings of Wi-Fi 6 are hardware, solutions, and services performance gained from WiFi 6 requires new hardware because software updates are not as reliable as hardware updates.A WiFi 6-capable router is necessary in order to benefit from this new technology, even though the vast majority of the home’s equipment already supports WiFi 6.



The devices are mesh routers, wireless access points, home gateways, and wireless repeaters.The commercial use: enterprises, consumers.



The end users include education, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, government, hospitality, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, consumer electronics, augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR), and smart cities.



North America was the largest region in the Wi-Fi 6 market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in Wi-Fi 6 market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing deployment of public Wi-Fi is expected to propel the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market.These "hotspots" are so common that people connect to them automatically.



Users may use the internet for free because of Wi-Fi, which is available in many places such as hotels, malls, coffee shops, and restaurants.Since it theoretically provides a higher speed, Wi-Fi 6 is regarded as the standard for the future.



For instance, in 2019 according to a report released by vikaspedia an online information guide launched by the government of India, the national digital communication policy has planned 5 million Wi-Fi hotspots projected by 2020 and 10 million by 2022 as of 2019 India has 0.35 million public wi-fi hotspots, according to estimates. Therefore, demand for Wi-Fi 6 will rise as the prevalence of the growing deployment of public Wi-Fi rises.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the Wi-Fi 6 market.Major companies operating in the Wi-Fi 6 market are focused on developing new technological solutions flexible across other elements driving the expansion of technology like traffic prioritization, OFDMA, and beamforming.



Additionally, more secure, the new protocol makes use of SAE and other cutting-edge encryption techniques.The more recent 6GHz frequency band is available to Wi-Fi 6-capable devices, allowing for better connectivity.



For instance, in December 2021, Huawei a China-based multinational technology corporation and manufacturer of telecommunications equipment company launched AirEngine 6760–X1 & 6760–X1E which provides high-quality signal coverage with no blind spots by efficiently increasing signal strength and enabling signals to follow people. Alternately, the AirEngine 6760-X1E can be coupled with several external antennae to adapt to challenging settings including high-rise constructions and limited hallways.



In May 2020, Intel corporation a US-based developer of microprocessors and semiconductor manufacturing company acquired Rivet Networks for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, The Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi solution, created by Intel and Rivet Networks in collaboration, offers compelling Wi-Fi 6 technology coupled with immersive entertainment and gaming experiences.



The features of Rivet Networks’ solutions, particularly its software, complement those of Intel’s wireless offerings. Rivet Networks LLC is a US-based company, with hardware, software, and cloud-based technology to deliver solutions.



The countries covered in the Wi-Fi 6 market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The Wi-Fi 6 market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Wi-Fi 6 market statistics, including Wi-Fi 6 industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a Wi-Fi 6 market share, detailed Wi-Fi 6 market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the Wi-Fi 6 industry. This Wi-Fi 6 market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

