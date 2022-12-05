New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrical And Electronics Ceramics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370335/?utm_source=GNW





The global electrical and electronics ceramics market is expected to grow from $ 10.45 billion in 2021 to $ 11.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The electrical and electronics ceramics market is expected to grow to $ 14.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The electrical and electronic ceramics market consists of the sale of electrical and electronic ceramic products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in a wide range of electronic items, including cell phones, laptops, televisions, automotive electronics, and medical devices.It is also used in energy conversion, storage, industry, optical, and magnetic applications.



Electroceramics refer to a specific type of ceramic material that is utilized to perform various electronic functions and applications due to its properties such as thermal, chemical, and mechanical stability, and electrical and magnetic properties.



The main types of products in electrical and electronic ceramics are monolithic ceramics, ceramic matrix composites, ceramic coatings, and other products.The monolithic ceramics are used in commercial production applications such as weapons, armor, shuttles, and the aerospace industry.



Monolithic ceramics are referred to as ceramics consisting of fibrous or laminated composites exhibiting properties such as high stiffness and hardness, resistance to wear, corrosion, and oxidation. The different material types include alumina ceramics, titanate ceramics, zirconia ceramics, silica ceramics, and others that are used by home appliances, power grids, medical devices, mobile phones, and other end-users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electrical And electronics ceramics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the electrical and electronics ceramics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing semiconductor and electronics industry is expected to propel the growth of the electrical and electronic ceramics market going forward.Semiconductors are referred to as materials with a resistance that falls between conductors and insulators.



These are widely used in the electronics industry and in electronic devices such as diodes, transistors, and integrated circuits.Electrical ceramics, also known as piezoelectric ceramics, are gaining popularity in consumer electronics due to their ease of fabrication in a wide range of forms and sizes, which adds greatly to the miniaturization of electro-mechanical characteristics.



For instance, according to IPC, a US-based trade association for electronic equipment and assemblies, in 2020, the US electronics manufacturing industry was responsible for more than $ 1 trillion in final sales and indirectly and directly contributed $ 714 billion (3.7 percent) to the U.S. GDP. Furthermore, according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, in 2020 the US semiconductor industry accounted for $ 433.1 billion. Therefore, the growing semiconductor and electronics industries are anticipated to propel electrical and electronic ceramics market growth in the near future.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the electrical and electronic ceramics market.Major companies operating in the electrical and electronic ceramics sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in June 2021, CeramTec, a Germany-based ceramic manufacturing company, launched a new ceramic power semiconductor module for drive inverters in e-mobility. The company has developed a ceramic chip-on-heatsink technology that uses ceramic coolers that de-heat semiconductor chips, providing efficient cooling.



In May 2021, Fralock Holdings LLC, a US-based manufacturer of engineered solutions for critical applications, acquired Ceramic Tech Incorporated (CTI) for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would allow Fralock Holdings LLC to investigate new formulations in both oxidized and non-oxidized ceramics, owing to CTI’s technical expertise and dominant market position.



Also, the acquisition expands Fralock Holdings’ bench strength and profound technical competence by over 30 new employees. Ceramic Tech Incorporated (CTI) is a US-based producer of high purity, semiconductor, and electronic grade ceramic materials.



The countries covered in the electrical and electronics ceramics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The countries covered in the electrical and electronics ceramics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

