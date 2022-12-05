New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oyster Mushroom Cultivation Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370334/?utm_source=GNW

The global oyster mushroom cultivation market is expected to grow from $ 2.53 billion in 2021 to $ 2.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The oyster mushroom cultivation market is expected to grow to $ 3.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%.



The oyster mushroom cultivation market consists of sales of oyster mushroom cultivation by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole traders) that are used to prepare side dishes, sauces, stir-fries, pasta, risotto, and are also used in the preparation of medicines.The oyster mushroom is an edible fungus that grows naturally in temperate and tropical forests on dead and decaying wooden logs.



These are rich in vitamin B and have no cholesterol.The oyster mushroom belongs to the basidiomycete class.



These mushrooms have more health benefits.



The main forms of oyster mushroom cultivation are fresh mushrooms, frozen mushrooms, dried mushrooms, and canned mushrooms.Fresh mushrooms refer to edible fungus, which provides several important nutrients.



Fresh mushrooms in the oyster mushroom cultivation market refer to oyster mushrooms that have not undergone any preservation process. The various phases include phase I – composting, phase II – spawning, phase III – casing, phase IV – pinning, and phase V – harvesting, which are used in the food processing industry, retail outlets, food services, and other applications.



Asian-Pacific was the largest region in the oyster mushroom cultivation market in 2021. The regions covered in the oyster mushroom cultivation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in the production and cultivation of mushrooms is expected to propel the growth of the oyster mushroom cultivation market going forward.Mushroom cultivation refers to the technology of growing mushrooms using plants, animals, and industrial waste.



The increase in the production and cultivation of mushrooms helps to develop various varieties of mushrooms, including oyster mushrooms as well. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, a Roam-based food specialized agency of the United Nations, in 2020, there are 99.87 billion points of mushrooms produced globally. China produced the highest quantity of mushrooms, which is 88.1 billion pounds. This was followed by Japan and the US, which produced 1.04 billion and 816 million pounds of mushrooms respectively and hold the second and third positions in mushroom production. Therefore, the increase in the production and cultivation of mushrooms is driving the growth of the oyster mushroom cultivation market.



New cultivation techniques have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the oyster mushroom cultivation market.Major companies operating in the oyster mushroom cultivation sector are focused on developing new techniques to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2019, Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College, an India-based agricultural college, developed an innovative method to grow oyster mushrooms in plastic bottles and agricultural waste for mushroom growing. This method gives a yield of 0.5 kg of mushrooms for every 2 liter bottle in the first batch itself. The use of this method is aimed at reducing the plastic waste generated by plastic bottles and also helps to increase the yield of mushrooms. This innovative method uses very little space for growing the mushrooms.



In January 2021, South Mill Champs, a US-based company engaged in producing and distributing mushrooms, acquired The Mushroom Company for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, South Mill Champs would expand its capabilities and product innovation, which would help them remain the industry leader.



The Mushroom Company is a US-based manufacturer of mushrooms.



The countries covered in the oyster mushroom cultivation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



