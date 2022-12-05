FL Entertainment: enters into liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux

Press Release

Paris – December 05th, 2022

FL Entertainment N.V. enters into liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux

As of 05/12/2022, FL Entertainment N.V. ("FLE") has entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux S.A. with the implementation of a liquidity agreement to ensure liquidity and foster regular trading for FLE shares (ISIN Code NL0015000X07) on Euronext Amsterdam, within the limit of FLE’s authorizations granted by the shareholders‘ meeting dated June 30, 2022.

This agreement has an initial period ending on December 31, 2022 and is automatically renewable for successive 12-month periods.

For the implementation of the liquidity agreement, the following resources were allocated by FLE to the liquidity account: a maximum amount of €1,000,000.

The liquidity agreement may be terminated at any time by FLE or with a notice period by Kepler Cheuvreux S.A. under the conditions stipulated in the liquidity agreement. The execution of the liquidity agreement may also be suspended under the conditions set forth in the agreement.

FLE will publish the trades under the liquidity agreement on a weekly basis on its website, available at https://fl-entertainment.com/investor-relations/.

This press release contains or may contain information about FL Entertainment N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No 596/2014.



Agenda

FY 2022 results: 16 March 2023

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

Anne-France Malrieu - afmalrieu@image7.fr

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gambling, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5bn and €609m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.

ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Regulated information related to this press release is available on the website:

https://fl-entertainment.com/investor-relations/

https://fl-entertainment.com/

Attachment