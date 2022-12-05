Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 05/12/22
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 28, 29 and 30 November 2022 as well as 1 and 2 December 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
I. Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|28 November 2022
|FR0000120503
|88,000
|29.6920
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|29 November 2022
|FR0000120503
|85,000
|29.6001
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|30 November 2022
|FR0000120503
|145,000
|29.5872
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|1 December 2022
|FR0000120503
|145,000
|29.8334
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|2 December 2022
|FR0000120503
|115,000
|29.8361
|XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022-12-05-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,485,275
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment