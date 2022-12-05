Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

French English

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 05/12/22

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 28, 29 and 30 November 2022 as well as 1 and 2 December 2022.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 28 November 2022 FR0000120503 88,000 29.6920 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 29 November 2022 FR0000120503 85,000 29.6001 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 30 November 2022 FR0000120503 145,000 29.5872 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 1 December 2022 FR0000120503 145,000 29.8334 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 2 December 2022 FR0000120503 115,000 29.8361 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022-12-05-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,485,275

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment