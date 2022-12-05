English French

Nanterre, December 05th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 28th to December 02nd, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 28th to December 02nd, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 28/11/2022 FR0000125486 11 272 96,35690 XPAR VINCI 29/11/2022 FR0000125486 12 619 96,10680 XPAR VINCI 29/11/2022 FR0000125486 10 663 96,05490 CEUX VINCI 30/11/2022 FR0000125486 15 753 96,27930 XPAR TOTAL 50 307 96,2059

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

