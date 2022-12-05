Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 28th to December 02nd, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

        Nanterre, December 05th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 28th to December 02nd, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 28th to December 02nd, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI28/11/2022FR0000125486 11 272 96,35690XPAR
VINCI29/11/2022FR0000125486 12 619 96,10680XPAR
VINCI29/11/2022FR0000125486 10 663 96,05490CEUX
VINCI30/11/2022FR0000125486 15 753 96,27930XPAR
      
  TOTAL 50 307 96,2059 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

