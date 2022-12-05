Barbecue At Home By Dickey’s Introduces Texas Two Step Gift Boxes

Dallas, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holidays, Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s is helping pit masters fire up the grill during these cold winter nights with the launch of two new Chef Curated Gift Boxes, The Texas Two-Step Sr. Box and Texas Two-Step Jr. Box now available to order online!

Barbecue lovers and foodies can now give the gift of barbecue with the perfect gift boxes, filled with all things BBQ, Texas style. Choose between the two bestselling gift boxes for delivery right to your doorstep! Be the pitmaster of your own backyard barbecue with hand crafted dry rubs and barbecue sauces from Dickey’s Barbecue at Home! The two box options include:

Texas Two-Step Gift Box Senior:

Dickey's Original Barbecue Beans, Dickey's Original Barbecue Sauce, Dickey's Spicy Barbecue Sauce, Dickey's Sweet Barbecue Sauce, Dickey's Foo Foo Powder, Rib Rub Seasoning, Peppercorn Garlic Seasoning, Dickey's Original Smoked Sausage, two Dickey's Jalapeño Cheddar Kielbasa, two Brisket Burnt Ends Smoked Sausage, two Chipotle Pepper Jack Sausage, two Beer Cheese Kielbasa, and one FREE 2oz Dickey's Coffee Sample.

Texas Two-Step Gift Box Junior:

Behind the BBQ Cookbook, Dickey's Foo Foo Powder, Rib Rub, Peppercorn Garlic Seasoning, Dickey's Original Barbecue Beans, Dickey's Brown Sugar Hickory Barbecue Beans, Dickey's Original Barbecue Sauce, Dickey's Spicy Barbecue Sauce, Dickey's Sweet Barbecue Sauce, and one FREE 2oz Dickey's Coffee Sample.

“If you’re looking for a great holiday gift for your favorite barbecue lover, you’ve come to the right place,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our new Texas Two-Step Gift Boxes delivers just that, with an incredible lineup of items for you and your loved ones to enjoy in the comfort of your own home!”

Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s offers additional artisan seasonings, rubs, and Texas-inspired barbecue products. Don’t forget their chef-curated offerings, butcher-selected steaks, and southern style sides made from family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation, since 1941. That is over 80 years of legit barbecue experience!

To learn more, follow Barbecue At Home on Facebook and Instagram. Join the Barbecue At Home E-Club here to receive information on new products, recipes, and promotions.

About Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

Created by the world’s largest barbecue concept – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, the best meat gift boxes, merchandise, and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary Executive Chef Phil Butler. For more information, visit barbecueathome.com.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

