Automotive Windshield Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global automotive windshield market is expected to grow from $ 16.29 billion in 2021 to $ 17.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automotive windshield market is expected to reach $ 24.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The automotive windshield market consists of sales of automotive windshield equipment by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect the vehicle’s occupants and interiors from various elements of nature, such as dust, rain, insects, wind, and other outside elements that are encountered on the road.Automotive windshields refer to a transparent screen that is made of laminated safety glass and has a piece of plastic sandwiched between two layers of glass.



Windshields are designed aerodynamically according to the design of the vehicle, and therefore reduce the drag considerably and increase the efficiency of the vehicle.



The main types of glass in the automotive windshield market are laminated glass and tempered glass.Laminated glass is made up of a thin layer of vinyl between two layers of glass.



Laminated glass does not break easily, and hence it is used in most of the vehicles’ windshields.The various material types include thermoset material and thermoplastic material and involve several windshield positions, such as front windshield and rear windshield.



These are equipped in the various vehicle types such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV).



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive windshield market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive windshield market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing growth of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the automotive windshield market going forward.The automotive industry comprises a wide range of companies and organizations involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles.



Windshields are used in automobiles to protect the occupants and the interior from dust, rain, wind, and other outside elements.Also, this helps in strengthening the structure of cars.



For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers data, global vehicle sales in 2020 reached 7.8 million units, which has increased to 8.2 million units in 2021. Therefore, the increasing growth of the global automotive industry is driving the growth of the automotive windshield market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive windshield market.Major companies operating in the automotive windshield sector are focused on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, Karma Automotive, a US-based luxury vehicle company, and WayRay, a Switzerland-based technology company, collaborated to introduce a new form of windscreen or windshield for cars that is based on WayRay True Augmented Reality (True AR) and Deep Reality Display technology.This makes it possible to create virtual images from any distance and on several depth planes.



A picture generating unit (PGU) projects a red, green, and blue (RGB) laser beam onto a holographic optical element to create images (HOE). The HOE is positioned inside a transparent material, frequently the side or glass of a car.



In October 2021, Saint Gobain Sekurit, a Germany-based manufacturer of automotive windshields, partnered with Hopium, for an undisclosed amount.With this partnership, both companies will develop a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles and increase green mobility.



Hopium is a France-based company that manufactures hydrogen fuel cells and automotive engines.



The countries covered in the automotive windshield market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The automotive windshield market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive windshield market statistics, including automotive windshield industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive windshield market share, detailed automotive windshield market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive windshield industry. This automotive windshield market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

