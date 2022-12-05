English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Treasury shares

As of 30 November 2022, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) owned 5.03% of the shares in the Company (171,277 A-shares and 770,311 B-shares), cfr. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S has due to the ongoing share buy-back program increased its holding of treasury to above 5% of the share capital. As earlier announced, the purpose of the share buy-back program is to adjust the capital structure of the Company through cancellation of shares repurchased and to meet obligations under long-term incentive programs.

Copenhagen, 5 December 2022

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

