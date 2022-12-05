YTREES Announces Launch of SENSE3 — No-Look Wireless Charging Pad for All Apple Devices

DENVER, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YTREES, a respected team of innovators in the field of wireless charging, just announced the launch of SENSE3 No-Look and Position-Free Wireless Charging Power Bank for Apple and Qi-compatible devices.

Crafted with Apple-inspired design aesthetics and built with superior components for effortless "no-look" charging convenience, SENSE3 is the perfect alternative to the highly anticipated yet never realized Apple AirPower. Acting as both a power bank and a highly advanced fast wireless charger, SENSE3 is the perfect choice for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more, giving users a wireless charging option that functions and looks as good as their favorite Apple gear. This powerful new charging solution is available now for pre-order: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ytrees/sense2-wireless-charger.

"Like many people, we were eagerly looking forward to AirPower. As wireless users ourselves, we wanted an Apple-designed accessory to pair with our beloved iPhones and AirPods. When the device never came to fruition, we knew we had to fulfill the promise to users. We designed SENSE3 to the highest Apple standards for both technology and beauty, with a minimalist design that fits perfectly with the Apple aesthetic and powered it with even more features, such as Qi compatibility and 'no-look' charging convenience. SENSE3 gives users the ultimate wireless charger and power bank in one that meets their daily needs and stylistic ideals," said Jayon Hu, YTREES Founder.

SENSE3 has a compelling visual aesthetic built around a powerful 10,000 mAh battery that can be used conveniently as a portable power bank. But the real magic is the design of the wireless charging pad. The charger uses an advanced ARM chip and highly developed coding to instantly detect when a device is placed on it and begins charging immediately. Using 6 internal charging coils working in conjunction, devices can be placed casually anywhere on the pad for effortless position-free fast wireless charging of both Apple and Qi-compatible devices.

SENSE3 is the most complete fast wireless charging solution for all Apple devices including iPhone, AirPods, and iPad as well as Qi-compatible smartphones. Charging duties are accomplished with ease thanks to its 15W wireless output for iPhone 12, 13, and 14, and its powerful 20W wired output for using the device as a corded power bank. The onboard 10,000 mAh high-capacity battery is the perfect backup for non-wireless compatible devices so that SENSE3 can replace redundant chargers and act as an all-in-one charging solution.

With minimalist good looks and advanced internal technology, SENSE3 is the final answer for Apple and Qi to enable wireless charging for busy digital lifestyles. SENSE3 is available now with special pricing and incentives for early adopters. To learn more, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ytrees/sense2-wireless-charger.

Please find the link to the Media Kit here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1SmPJeimZLAqTNRmcX_aoi49mKte98Boz?usp=sharing

Contact Information:

Jayon Hu

Team EXecutive

pr.newwaveslab@gmail.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment