Disposal Surgical Sponge Market will reach to USD 2,972 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Disposable Surgical Sponge market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Disposable Surgical Sponge market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, and application. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Disposable Surgical Sponge market are Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic, 3M, Owens & Minor, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries Inc, Semperit AG Holding, Ansell Healthcare LLC, Nipro Corporation, and McKesson Corporation., and, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Disposable Surgical Sponge market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A surgical sponge is an exclusive type of sponge or pad used in surgery to absorb blood and other bodily fluid flow. A surgical sponge also called a lap sponge, is used to soak fluid from a surgical site. It can be applied in various ways, including by a surgeon attempting to stop bleeding or in conjunction with suction to keep a surgical site free. For controlling microbial contamination, they are securely autoclaved, just like other surgical supplies. Sponge packaging is designed to be sterile. They are typically thrown away after surgery in biohazard containers and other disposable medical supplies and tools. Three usual sizes of the surgical sponge are 5 cm x 5 cm, 7 cm x 7 cm, and 10 cm x 10 cm. The level of sterility of these surgical sponges depends on the raw material utilized to create the sponge, which comes in a range of shapes and materials. In order to determine how much blood the surgical sponges have absorbed, they are frequently weighed on a dietary scale as soon as they are removed from the operating table. This is done under the assumption that 1 g of weight is equal to 1 mL of blood.

Scope of Disposable Surgical Sponge Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic, 3M, Owens & Minor, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries Inc, Semperit AG Holding, Ansell Healthcare LLC, Nipro Corporation, McKesson Corporation., and, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The Cotton Gauze Sponges segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The product type segment includes Cotton Gauze Sponges, Nonwoven Sponges, X-Ray Detectable Sponges, and Others. The Cotton Gauze Sponges segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is advised only to use sterile gauze on open wounds. Cotton Gauze sponges are excellent for general cleaning, dressings, preparing, packing, and debriding wounds. They are utilized in a variety of applications. It can also be applied to wounds as a short-term absorbent dressing. These are the main advantages that will fuel this segment's expansion in the global market throughout the forecast.

The hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes hospitals, clinics, Ambulatory Surgery centers, and pharmacies. The hospital are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.This occurs as a result of an increase in hospital patient admissions for COVID-19 procedures and therapies. According to a study by the University of California, San Francisco, operating rooms produced more than 2000 tonnes of garbage daily on average in 2016, the amount of which came from disposable surgical sponges. As a result, the high rate of use of disposable surgical sponges in hospitals could fuel segment expansion throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Disposable Surgical Sponge include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate over the coming years due to the region's rising elderly population and high prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses. Asia Pacific has also been one of COVID-19's worst-hit regions. A huge amount of COVID-19 cases have been recorded from China and South Korea. Additionally, the area's densely populated areas facilitate the virus's quicker spread among communities. Over the course of the forecast period, a large number of potential patients in this area are expected to fuel market expansion.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's disposal surgical sponge market size was valued at USD 17.85 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.24 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany has one of the leading disposal surgical sponge industries in Europe. In addition, Germany's medical sector is the country's most innovative industry sector, which boosts the demand for healthcare facilities.

China

China's disposal surgical sponge market size was valued at USD 48.95 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 73.99 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2029. China's growing population and increasing surgeries boosted the demand for disposal of surgical sponges. One of the main factors contributing to China's growing excessive use of surgical Sponges are the increasing number of chronic diseases, which also boosts demand for other medical equipment.

India

India's disposal surgical sponge market size was valued at USD 45.26 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 66.36 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. The factors, including increasing population, increasing chronic diseases, and changing lifestyles, have driven the growth of the India disposal surgical sponge market. The need for patients’ surgeries to maintain their health is driven by the region's expanding medical market and challenging environmental conditions, fueling the market for the disposal of surgical sponge.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rise in demand for surgeries.

