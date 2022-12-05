Chowis' AI Skin Diagnosis Solution 'mySkin F.A.I.N' Gets Named in CES 2023 Innovation Award

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chowis, a Skin and Hair & Scalp Diagnosis System Company, has been named in the "CES 2023 Innovation Award" for its AI full face diagnosis solution, "MySkin F.A.I.N".

The CES Innovation Award is given to products with superior technology and innovation through a pre-evaluation of entries ahead of the CES event, the world's largest IT and home appliances exhibition held in Las Vegas every January.

Chowis' mySkin F.A.I.N won in the "Digital Health" category as an AI full-face skin diagnosis solution that analyzes skin using AI algorithm technology. MySkin F.A.I.N. is a small and portable device that can be used via a clip-on mechanism on a mobile phone or tablet and utilizes optimized lighting to analyze a total of 12 skin analysis parameters, providing more accurate optical analysis results.

Prior to winning the CES Innovation Awards, Chowis was awarded with Good Design (GD) by the Department of Trade, Industry, and Energy for reducing plastic consumption by 85%, being less than half the size of a smartphone and boasting overwhelming versatility.

Choi Won Suk, CEO of Chowis, said: "The past few years have brought a lot of changes in the health and beauty industry. Chowis adapts and innovates in order to address these changing needs, and we believe that our solutions, especially Myskin FAIN, match the present and future needs in skin analysis. This award serves as another milestone, and we will continue to work diligently to achieve our corporate mission of providing the best products and services to our customers around the world."

