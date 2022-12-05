English French

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

November 30, 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A

Declaration date: December 5, 2022

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



138,354,982







including: 138,334,468 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and

20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each 160,911,607 Double voting rights granted on 3,475 ordinary shares November 25 & 26, 2022 160,787,285

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment