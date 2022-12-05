VALNEVA - Declaration of shares and voting rights: November 30, 2022

| Source: VALNEVA VALNEVA

Nantes, FRANCE

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
November 30, 2022
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A

Declaration date: December 5, 2022

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

138,354,982

 

    including:
  • 138,334,468 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
160,911,607Double voting rights granted on 3,475 ordinary sharesNovember 25 & 26, 2022160,787,285

 ___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

2022_12_05 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS_November 30 EN_GN