| Source: Ilkka Oyj Ilkka Oyj

Seinäjoki, FINLAND

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 5 December 2022 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 5 December 2022

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date5 December 2022
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeILKKA2
Amount, shares 1,567
Average price/share, EUR3.6337
Total cost, EUR3,633.70


The company holds a total of 1,567 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 5 December 2022.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com

