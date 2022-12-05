Local business and community leaders come together to launch inaugural North Carolina Community Board

Media invited to the announcement for a fund that will disburse grants to organizations across the state dedicated to helping youth thrive, including those battling food insecurity



Raleigh, North Carolina, December 5, 2022 – Join local business and community leaders for the introduction of the TELUS North Carolina Community Board, marking the expansion of a unique global philanthropic initiative into the United States, in support of grassroots organizations whose work improves the lives of vulnerable youth. A multi-year funding announcement will be made at the event and the Community Board will allocate the first grants to local charitable organizations that offer programs with a focus on health, education, the environment and technology.

International communications technology company TELUS has selected North Carolina as the location of its first Community Board in the U.S. and 19th globally, as part of the organization’s efforts to bolster the work of team members from TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, who have been giving back across the state for more than two decades.

Mary-Ann Baldwin, Mayor, City of Raleigh

Ebony Thomas, Chair, TELUS North Carolina Community Board and the Bank of America Foundation

Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation and Communications Officer, TELUS

John Raines, President, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods

When: Thursday, December 8, 2022

1 p.m. ET – 1:45 p.m. ET



Where: Media event will be held at Market Hall (Parkview Room)

During the event - funding announcement group photo with grant recipients and board members.

Following the event, volunteers will assemble 1,000 snack packages for youth in need for distribution through the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, along with 1,000 Kits for Kids filled with school supplies.

About TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods

TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods is a leading global technology provider delivering digital solutions and data insights to agriculture, food and consumer goods customers in 60 countries with a view to creating better producer-to-consumer outcomes. Backed by a global team of 1,600 experts across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Armenia, Germany, China, and Australia, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods offers a growing list of integrated solutions for analytics, data, supply chain, trade promotion, farm and livestock production management. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods is creating a unified, trusted and sustainable value chain to enable more efficient production and logistics, improving the safety, quality and sustainability of food and consumer goods, all in a way that's traceable and clear to the end consumer. By progressing its vision of better connecting supply chains, from producers to consumers, it is working to make the future friendly.

For more information please visit telus.com/agcg and follow @TELUS_AGCG on Twitter and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Erika Poppelreiter

erika.poppelreiter@padillaco.com

785-458-2953