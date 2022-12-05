Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 30 11 22

| Source: Dassault Aviation Dassault Aviation

Saint Cloud Cedex 3, FRANCE

 

DASSAULT AVIATION

 

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 66,789,624 euros

Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 PARIS

RCS PARIS 712 042 456

 

 

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

Date

Total number of shares





Total number of voting rights
11/30/202283,487,030

Theoretical voting rights:

135,558,208



Exercisable voting rights:

134,868,706

 

 

Attachment


Attachments

Total number of shares and voting rights - 30 11 22