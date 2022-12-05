New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370324/?utm_source=GNW

The global point of entry water treatment systems market is expected to grow from $ 7.60 billion in 2021 to $ 8.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The point of entry water treatment systems market is expected to grow to $ 10.84 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.



The point-of-entry water treatment systems market consists of sales of point-of-entry water treatment systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in commercial operations, such as restaurants, lodges, schools, and residential establishments, to reduce contaminants in water.The point of entry water treatment system refers to a device or a system that is installed at the main supply line to improve the taste, smell, and appearance of the water by removing unwanted chemicals and minerals.



These are installed at main water lines in commercial and residential buildings.



The main types of devices in point of entry water treatment systems are faucet-mounted filters, table-top pitchers, countertop units, under-the-sink filters, and others.Faucet-mounted filters are used to remove contaminants found in tap water such as heavy metals, lead, and bacteria.



It promotes hydration and preserves the environment by minimizing the use of plastic, contributing to a healthier lifestyle and experience.Faucet-mounted filters in the point of entry water treatment systems market refer to faucet/tap filters that are mounted on tap water to remove impurities by passing water through a filter media.



The different technologies include reverse osmosis systems, distillation systems, disinfection methods, ultrafiltration systems, water softeners, and others that are used in residential and commercial applications.



North America was the largest region in the point of entry water treatment systems market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the point of entry water treatment systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in the consumption of treated water is expected to propel the growth of the point-of-entry water treatment systems market going forward.Treated water refers to a technique that enhances the quality of water to make it suitable for a particular end-use, such as drinking, irrigation, industrial, and water recreation use.



Consumption of treated water offers advantages such as pathogen and bacteria-free water, a better quality of water in terms of taste and smell, removal of toxic metals, and reduced dependency on plastic bottles.Due to the advantages of treated water, its consumption is increasing, which drives the demand for point-of-entry water treatment systems.



For instance, according to the United Nations World Water Development Report, a US-based intergovernmental organization, in 2019, global water consumption increased by 20 to 30% as compared to the current level of water use. Also, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, in 2020, 74% of the global population (5.8 billion people) consumed safely managed drinking water services. Therefore, an increase in the consumption of treated water is driving the demand for the point-of-entry water treatment systems market.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining significant popularity in the point-of-entry water treatment systems market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on implementing new technology and innovations in water filtration systems to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in October 2021, Unilever plc, a UK-based consumer goods company, launched Pureit, a water purification system featuring reverse osmosis technology.It provides filtered water up to 7,000 Liter before a filter change is needed.



The system combines anti-scaling agents, reverse osmosis, and carbon filters to create cleaner, fresher water. Compact and tankless, the Pureit 5 Series Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier has received the Water Quality Association (WQA) Gold Seal certification.



In July 2021, A.O.



Smith Corporation, a US-based water technology company acquired Master Water Conditioning Corporation for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition aimed at strengthening the product portfolio of A.



O.Smith Corporation by delivering innovative, differentiated solutions to treat water.



Master Water Conditioning Corporation, is a US-based company that manufactures residential and commercial water treatment systems.



The countries covered in the point of entry water treatment systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



