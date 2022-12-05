New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flower and Ornamental Plant Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370320/?utm_source=GNW

, Color Spot Nurseries, Butters Group, Belaya Dacha Flowers, Dümmen Orange, Syngenta, Beekenkamp Group., Marginpar B.V., and Arcangeli Giovanni and Figlio.



The global flower and ornamental plants market is expected to grow from $ 36.53 billion in 2021 to $ 39.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The flower and ornamental plant market is expected to grow to $ 51.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%.



The flower and ornamental plant market consists of sales of flower and ornamental plants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for decorating, beautifying, or enhancing the surrounding environment.Flowers and ornamental plants refer to those plants that are grown for their beauty and not for their fruit or flowers specifically.



These flowers enhance the beauty of the surroundings, such as gardens, lawns, houses, and other such places.



The main types of flowers and ornamental plants are potted plants and cut flowers.Potted plants refer to those plants that are planted and grown in containers instead of the ground.



The major distribution channels include offline and online and are used by various end-users such as commercial and residential.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the flowers and ornamental market in 2021. The regions covered in the flower and ornamental plant market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand for indoor plants and flowers in the residential sector is expected to propel the growth of the flower and ornamental plant market going forward.Indoor flowers and plants refer to plants that are grown indoors in places such as residences and offices.



Ornamental plants can be grown indoors year-round as warm-weather plants.Indoor plants have many advantages, such as reducing stress and boosting creativity, productivity, and focus.



These plants can be kept indoors as long as they get plenty of sunlight.For instance, according to the Times of India, an Indian daily newspaper, in August 2020, there was an increase in online sales of Indore plants.



In pandemic times, there are 1000 to 1300 orders of indoor plants per day. Also, the demand for the sale of plants grows by 30%. Furthermore, according to the National Gardening Association, a US-based gardening association, in 2019, houseplant sales increased by 50% to $ 1.7 billion. Therefore, the rising demand for indoor plants and flowers in the residential sector is driving the growth of the flower and ornamental plant market.



Hybridization and biotechnology are the key trends gaining popularity in the flower and ornamental plant market.Major companies operating in the flower and ornamental plant sector are focused on introducing ornamental plants produced by hybridization and biotechnology such as Pink Kisses and other varieties to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2019, Selecta Klemm, a US-based company that manufactures and breeds ornamental plants, launched its new hybrid, Poinsettia highlight SkyStar, which is covered with white dots and has a good root system.It has dark green foliage and V-shaped, thick stems.



The stems are a dark red color. These hybrids are available in various shapes and sizes to suit one’s heart content.



In May 2019, Selecta One, a Switzerland-based producer of ornamental plants, acquired La Villetta s.r.l. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Selecta One becomes an experienced, advanced, and trusted supplier, partner, and marketer of pots as well as cut carnations. La Villetta s.r.l. is an Italy-based company that operates in the breeding, production, and marketing of new varieties of ornamental flowering plants.



The countries covered in the flower and ornamental plant market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The countries covered in the flower and ornamental plant market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

