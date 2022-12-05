New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fishmeal Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370319/?utm_source=GNW

The global fishmeal market is expected to grow from $ 7.19 billion in 2021 to $ 7.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The fishmeal market is expected to grow to $ 10.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The fishmeal market consists of sales of fishmeal products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as animal feed, aqua feed, livestock feed supplement, and fertilizer due to their high protein concentration, vitamins, and minerals.Fishmeal refers to coarsely ground powder primarily made from small leftover pelagic or oceanic fish, bones, and organ flesh pulverized into a meal.



Fishmeal is obtained in cake or powder form after drying and milling raw or trimmed fish.



The main types of livestocks in fishmeal are ruminants, poultry, swine, aquatic animals, and other livestock.The livestock fishmeal is used as fertilizer in vegetable gardens, flowerbeds, outdoor plants, trees, and shrubs.



Fishmeal fertilizers are high in nutrition, amino acids, and vitamins, and are an excellent source of nitrogen and phosphorus that are used to increase root and leaf growth and improve soil structure. The different sources include salmon and trout, marine fish, carps, crustaceans, tilapia, and other that are used in fertilizers, animal feed, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the fishmeal market in 2021. The regions covered in the fishmeal market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growth of the aquaculture industry is expected to propel the growth of the fishmeal market going forward.Aquaculture is the practice of harvesting fish shellfish, and aquatic plants (algae, for example) in fresh, salt, and brackish waterways.



Aquaculture is used to provide food, rebuild populations of endangered species, replenish natural stocks, and restore habitats of water-based species.Due to the huge demand for seafood and the decreasing annual catch of wild fish, aquaculture is predicted to grow which in turn increases the demand for the fishmeal market.



For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, a US-based specialized agency that leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security, in 2020, global production of aquatic animals reached 88 million tonnes and aquaculture accounted for 49% of the total aquatic animal’s production. Additionally, in 2020, aquaculture production consisted of 87.5 million tonnes of aquatic animals mostly for use as human food, and 35.1 million tonnes of seaweed and other algae for both food and non-food uses. Therefore, the growth of the aquaculture industry is driving the demand for the fishmeal market.



Innovative fishmeal products are gaining popularity as a major trend in the fishmeal market across the world.Major companies operating in the fishmeal sector are introducing new products in the market to comply with the growing demand for new and nutrition-rich fishmeal for animals.



For instance, in July 2022, Interpet, a UK-based fish-keeping, and aquarium care company launched Blagdon Fit & Wild Pond Sticks, a new recipe food for pond fish under the Blagdon brand made from insects and small crustaceans.Blagdon Fit & Wild Pond Sticks are free of fishmeal and include protein sources including mealworm meal, daphnia, bloodworms, and black soldier fly larvae which are more similar to what fish would consume in the wild.



This product is created in order to provide fish with the greatest and most natural diet possible to help keep them fit and healthy.



In June 2022, Koppernaes Protein AS, a Norway-based marine and infrastructure business company acquired TripleNine Group for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is aimed to follow a long-term strategy to offer sustainable food to consumers and continue to actively develop this business area in the near future.



TripleNine Group is a Denmark-based feed ingredient manufacturer company that produces a fish protein, and oils.



The countries covered in the fishmeal market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The fishmeal market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Fishmeal market statistics, including fishmeal industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with fishmeal market share, detailed Fishmeal market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fishmeal industry. This fishmeal market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

