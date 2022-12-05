New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370316/?utm_source=GNW

KG, Borg Warner Inc., Hanon Systems, Aptiv PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., WABCO Vehicle Control Systems, Estra Automotive Systems Co. Ltd, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Merck KGaA, Subros Ltd, Michigan Automotive Compressor, Shanghai Highly Group Co Ltd, and Continental AG.



The global automotive electric HVAC compressor market is expected to grow from $ 8.59 billion in 2021 to $ 10.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automotive electric HVAC compressor market is expected to reach $ 24.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.8%.



The automotive electric HVAC compressor market consists of sales of automotive electric HVAC compressors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to avoid vehicle breakdowns and keep the cabin and battery pack cool to protect the battery from overheating.HVAC refers to automotive electric heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.



These act as the heart of the cooling function in automotive vehicles.



The main product types of automotive electric HVAC compressors are scroll, screw, swash and wobble.The scroll type of automotive electric HVAC compressor is used in vehicles due to its features such as fewer moving parts and lower torque variations.



Scroll electric HVAC compressors refer to a specifically made compressor that operates in a circular movement rather than an up-and-down piston action.The various types of vehicles are passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV), and buses and coaches.



The various cooling capacities include less than 20 CC, 20-40 CC, 40-60 CC, and more than 60 CC and involve several drivetrains such as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), battery electric vehicles (BEV), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV).



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive electric HVAC compressor in 2021.Europe was the second largest region in the automotive electric HVAC compressor.



The regions covered in the automotive electric HVAC compressor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to contribute to the growth of the automotive electric HVAC compressor market going forward.Electric vehicles refer to vehicles that use one or more electric motors as a means of propulsion that run on electricity.



In electric vehicles, an electric HVAC compressor is required to cool not only the cabin but also other onboard electronics that tend to get hot.Therefore, the role of these compressors is expanding for electric vehicles and their production is increasing.



For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, 10 million electric cars were on the road globally in 2020, a 43% increase from 2019. Therefore, the increasing adoption of EVs is driving the growth of the automotive electric HVAC compressor market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive electric HVAC compressor market.Major companies in the market are focused on launching innovative products to meet consumer demand.



For instance, in December 2019, Denso, a Japan-based automotive components manufacturer launched the full electrical rooftop HVAC system with two integrated electrical compressors.The product is designed for electric buses of 9 meters and above and on average it is 10-20% more efficient than similar products in the market.



This integrated, efficient, lightweight air-conditioning delivers high thermal comfort and air quality and is also a cost-efficient product.



In June 2021, Hisense Group, a China-based provider of home electronics acquired Sanden Corporation for $ 195.6 million. The acquisition will help Hisense Group to expand into the automotive compressor markets. Sanden corporation is a Japan-based company that manufactures automotive electrical equipment.



The countries covered in the automotive electric HVAC compressor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The automotive electric HVAC compressor market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive electric HVAC compressor market statistics, including automotive electric HVAC compressor industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive electric HVAC compressor market share, detailed automotive electric HVAC compressor market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive electric HVAC compressor industry. This automotive electric HVAC compressor market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

