BioPorto adds Mr. Nis Kruse as EVP of Strategic Partnerships and GM of EMEA & APAC

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR) today announced that Mr. Nis Kruse joined the Company as EVP of Strategic Partnerships and General Manager of EMEA & APAC. He will also serve as site leader for the Hellerup, Denmark office.



“We are preparing for the prospective global launch of NGAL tests, having submitted our De Novo application to the US Food and Drug Administration to aid in identifying pediatric patients at risk of moderate to severe Acute Kidney Injury (AKI),” said Tony Pare, BioPorto’s CEO. “Nis’ experience in strategic partnership development, distributor management, and building commercial teams will be a welcome addition to the BioPorto executive team.”

Mr. Kruse most recently served as SVP & Chief Commercial Officer at SSI Diagnostica A/S, an in vitro diagnostics company focusing on infectious diseases, having delivered substantial topline growth in the company during the COVID pandemic. Previously, Mr. Kruse operated in a US-based position as Executive Director, Global Precision Medicine at Merck & Co., where he was responsible for Commercial Diagnostic Strategy and Commercial Partner Management related to Keytruda® across its numerous indications in immuno-oncology.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Kruse held leadership roles in Copenhagen at Agilent Technologies, H. Lundbeck, and AstraZeneca. Mr. Kruse holds Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Business Management from University of Aarhus (Denmark).

“I am excited to join BioPorto at this key juncture in advancing NGAL tests into routine clinical use,” remarked Mr. Kruse. “I look forward to contributing my leadership experience and commercial launch insight to the Company’s already robust management team in helping address the persistent, high, and unmet medical need to effectively detect and treat AKI.”

Mr. Kruse and his family are based in Copenhagen, and he will operate from the Company’s Hellerup office.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product, The NGAL Test™, is designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

