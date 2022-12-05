New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Shielding Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370315/?utm_source=GNW

, Tenneco Inc, Autoneum Holding AG, Kitagawa Industries Co. Ltd., and Lydall Inc.



The global automotive shielding market is expected to grow from $ 13.48 billion in 2021 to $ 14.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automotive shielding market is expected to grow to $ 18.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The automotive shielding market consists of the sale of automotive shielding products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect the automotive components against excessive heat generated by the engine and exhaust systems by employing heat-insulating materials. Automotive shielding refers to a method of safeguarding a vehicle’s body and its components using heat-insulating materials.



The main types of shielding in the automotive shielding market are heat shielding and EMI shielding.The material types are metallic and non-metallic.



Metallic automotive shielding is used to protect a component from excessive heat by dispersing, reflecting, or absorbing the heat.Aluminum sheets, foils, and aluminuminium alloys are used as automotive shields due to properties such as thermal conductivity, specific heat capacity, reflectivity, and emissivity.



The different vehicle types include passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles that use several materials, such as metallic and non-metallic.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive shielding market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the automotive shielding market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing vehicle production is expected to propel the growth of the automotive shielding market going forward.A vehicle is a machine with an engine and wheels that transports people or cargo.



Due to rapid urbanization and the expansion of global auto manufacturers, vehicle production has been on the rise in recent years.Since automotive shielding is used in electronic components of vehicles, increased vehicle production results in an increased demand for automotive shielding.



For instance, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), a Belgium-based group in the automobile industry, in 2021, 79.1 million motor vehicles were produced globally, a 1.3% increase from 2020. Therefore, growing vehicle production is driving the growth of the automotive shielding market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive shielding market.Major companies operating in the automotive shielding sector are focused on introducing new technologies to strengthen their market position and meet customer demand.



For instance, in October 2020, Nanotech Energy Inc., a US-based graphene-based energy storage products manufacturing company, launched Nanotech EMI Armour Paint and Sheets, a new graphene-powered coating and film based on the premium graphene technology for electromagnetic interference shielding, radio frequency interference shielding, and heat management. The materials can be sprayed, brushed, rolled, or dip-coated onto a variety of surfaces, including glass, plastic, and metal.



In June 2022, TE Connectivity, a Switzerland-based consumer electronics company, acquired Kemtron for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, TE Connectivity aimed to expand its strategic vision in the critical shielding and sealing markets.



Kemtron is a UK-based company that manufactures radio frequency interference shielding or electromagnetic interference shielding products.



The countries covered in the automotive shielding market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The automotive shielding market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive shielding market statistics, including automotive shielding industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with automotive shielding market share, detailed automotive shielding market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive shielding industry. This automotive shielding market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________