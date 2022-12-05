VGP NV: Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law - Transparency notification by Mrs. Griet Van Malderen

English Dutch

Press Release

Regulated Information

Antwerp, 5 December 2022– 07:00 p.m. CET

VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 1 December 2022 that by virtue of the new shares issued by VGP NV following the capital increase which occurred on 29 November 2022, that LVM & Family NV and Mrs. Griet Van Malderen now hold 4.39% of the voting rights of VGP NV. Therefore, their voting rights have crossed the threshold of 3%.

The notification dated 1December 2022 contains the following information:

Reason for notification:

Passive threshold crossing

An acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

LVM & Family NV, Spinnerijstraat 12, 9240 Zele

Griet Van Malderen

Date on which the threshold is crossed:

30 November 2022.

Threshold that is crossed:

3%

Denominator:

39,611,782

Notified details:

Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights LVM & Family NV (previously Vadebo France NV) 655,738 1,475,410 3.72% Griet Van Malderen 118,000 265,500 0.67% Total 773,738 1,740,910 4.39%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

LVM & Family NV (previously Vadebo France NV) is exclusively controlled by Mrs. Griet Van Malderen.

