VGP NV: Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law - Transparency notification by Mrs. Griet Van Malderen

Antwerp, 5 December 2022– 07:00 p.m. CET
VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 1 December 2022 that by virtue of the new shares issued by VGP NV following the capital increase which occurred on 29 November 2022, that LVM & Family NV and Mrs. Griet Van Malderen now hold 4.39% of the voting rights of VGP NV. Therefore, their voting rights have crossed the threshold of 3%.
The notification dated 1December 2022 contains the following information:
- Reason for notification:
Passive threshold crossing
An acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notification by:
A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
LVM & Family NV, Spinnerijstraat 12, 9240 Zele
Griet Van Malderen
- Date on which the threshold is crossed:
30 November 2022.
- Threshold that is crossed:
3%
- Denominator:
39,611,782
- Notified details:
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|Number of voting rights
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|LVM & Family NV (previously Vadebo France NV)
|655,738
|1,475,410
|3.72%
|Griet Van Malderen
|118,000
|265,500
|0.67%
|Total
|773,738
|1,740,910
|4.39%
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
LVM & Family NV (previously Vadebo France NV) is exclusively controlled by Mrs. Griet Van Malderen.
