The Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market is expected to grow by $2,487.91 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period

31% during the forecast period. Our report on the rapid microbiology testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of infectious disease and cancer, rise in geriatric population, and the high prevalence of food-borne diseases.



The rapid microbiology testing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rise in food safety concerns as one of the prime reasons driving the rapid microbiology testing market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in technology and the rise in the adoption of microbiology testing for the diagnosis will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rapid microbiology testing market covers the following areas:

• Rapid microbiology testing market sizing

• Rapid microbiology testing market forecast

• Rapid microbiology testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rapid microbiology testing market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Biosensia Ltd., Bruker Corp., Charles River Laboratories, Colifast AS, Danaher Corp., Don Whitley Scientific Ltd., Euroclone SpA, Gradientech AB, Merck KGaA, Neogen Corp., Quidel Corp., Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc., rqMicro AG, Sartorius AG, Serosep Ltd., Solus Scientific Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the rapid microbiology testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

