The Global Plywood Market is expected to grow by $13585.71 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period

Our report on the plywood market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing residential and commercial construction activities, increasing consumption of softwood in furniture manufacturing, and the emergence of resilient structures.



The plywood market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hardwood

• Softwood



By Sector

• New Construction

• Replacement



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising wages in manufacturing hubs as one of the prime reasons driving the plywood market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of new technologies and the origination of mixed-use structure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the plywood market covers the following areas:

• Plywood market sizing

• Plywood market forecast

• Plywood market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plywood market vendors that include Austral Plywoods Pty. Ltd., Boise Cascade Co., Caledonian Plywood Co. Ltd., Eksons Corp. Berhad, Ets Guy JOUBERT SAS, Georgia Pacific LLC, Greenply Industries Ltd., Hefei Sinoply Wood Co. Ltd., HOXAN Corp., METSA GROUP, PotlatchDeltic Corp., Richard Russell Panels Ltd., Roseburg Forest Products Co., Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad, Sunchang Corp., The Western India Plywoods Ltd., Uniply Industries Ltd., UPM Kymmene Corp., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Co. Also, the plywood market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

