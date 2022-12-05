The Global Aronia Berries Market is expected to grow by $404.9 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aronia Berries Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010140/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the Aronia berries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of Aronia berries, the rise in the number of private-label brands, and the rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce.



The Aronia berries market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Conventional

• Organic



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for plant-based beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the Aronia berries market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for superfoods and the rising popularity of urban farming will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on Aronia berries market covers the following areas:

• Aronia berries market sizing

• Aronia berries market forecast

• Aronia berries market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Aronia berries market vendors that include Aronia for life, Akronia Valley, LLC, ArmedinaUSA, Aronia Ireland Ltd., Bio Poland sp. z o.o., BioActor BV, Brownwood Acres, Erbology, J&J Aronia (BC), Maes Health and Wellness LLC, Microstructure sp z oo, OPG Medic, PowerfulBerry.com, PPHU Bio Juice Piotr Michalak, Rabenhorst, Sawmill Hollow, Schad© Vineyard and Winery, TECOFOOD sp, GreenField Sp zoo Spk, and Akron Apple and Aronia Inc. Also, the Aronia berries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

