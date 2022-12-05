The Global Fired Heaters Market is expected to grow by $158.27 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fired Heaters Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962051/?utm_source=GNW

32% during the forecast period. Our report on the fired heaters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in global oil and gas refinery capacity, emerging regulations and increasing government initiatives to reduce emissions, and growth in global petrochemical and specialty chemicals industries.



The fired heaters market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Oil and gas

• Chemicals

• Others



By Type

• Direct fired heater

• Indirect fired heater



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing popularity of electric-fired heaters as one of the prime reasons driving the fired heaters market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and future demands for NOx reduction driving design variations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fired heaters market covers the following areas:

• Fired heaters market sizing

• Fired heaters market forecast

• Fired heaters market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fired heaters market vendors that include Air Industrie Thermique, Boustead Singapore Ltd., ComEnCo Inc., Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd., Exotherm Corp., G.C. Broach Co., Hastings HVAC Inc., Kilburn Engineering Ltd., Linde Plc, Optimized Process Furnaces, Petrosadid Group, Pirobloc S.A, SCANDIUZZI STEEL CONSTRUCTIONS, Sigma Thermal Inc., Stelter and Brinck Ltd., TechEngineering S.r.l., Thermax Ltd., Tulsa Heaters Midstream, UnitBirwelco Ltd., and Westinghouse Air Brake. Also, the fired heaters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

