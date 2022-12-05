The Global Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market is expected to grow by $3632.85 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917771/?utm_source=GNW

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the contemporary height-adjustable desk market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks, an increase in the number of office spaces, and an increase in mergers and acquisitions.



The contemporary height-adjustable desk market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Office

• Home



By Type

• Manual height-adjustable desk

• Electric height-adjustable desk



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies multifunctional height-adjustable desks as one of the prime reasons driving the contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for ergonomic workstations and the growth of the e-commerce industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the contemporary height-adjustable desk market covers the following areas:

• Contemporary height-adjustable desk market sizing

• Contemporary height-adjustable desk market forecast

• Contemporary height-adjustable desk market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contemporary height-adjustable desk market vendors that include Adapt Europe Ltd., ASSMANN BœROM–BEL GMBH & CO. KG, Fellowes Inc., Gispen Nederland BV, Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., Houzz Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Okamura Corp., PALMBERG B¼roeinrichtungen + Service GmbH, Schiavello International, Steelcase Inc., Teknion Group, Virtual Expo Group, Watson Commercial, Workrite Ergonomics, and Herman Miller Inc. Also, the contemporary height-adjustable desk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

