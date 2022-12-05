Increasing Demand for Organic Food Stimulates Sales of Health and Wellness Foods: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, estimated value of the global health and wellness foods market is US$ 1,495 billion for 2032. Global, demand for wellness foods is estimated to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2032.



The growing trend to eat natural and healthy foods is a noticeable driver that will bolster the sales of wellness foods. In addition, rising awareness about naturally healthy foods that are a rich source of antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and nutrition is bolstering growth opportunities in the global market.

In the past few years, there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for natural foods such as nuts & seeds, fresh fruits & vegetables, olive live, honey, green tea, and herbal tea. Furthermore, the growing consumption of various organic foods that include organic milk and yogurt, grapes, apple, eggplants, and cabbage are likely to propel growth avenues in the market for health and wellness foods.

On the flip side, fluctuations in prices and high cost of health and wellness foods are predicted to serve as noticeable constraints for market growth. The easy availability of low-cost healthy foods also hampers the adoption of healthy food products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide sales of health and wellness foods are likely to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2032.

The European market is projected to hold a share of 33% by the end of 2032.

Valuation of health and wellness foods is expected to reach US$ 1,495 billion by 2032-end.

The market in Germany is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2032.

“Rising demand for protein-based nutritional food & beverages and growing sales of clean-label food products will boost market growth opportunities,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Health and Wellness Foods Industry Research

By Product : Naturally Healthy Foods Functional Foods Better-For-You (BFY) Organic Foods Food Intolerance Products

By Distribution Channel : Retail Online

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Winning Strategy

The growing use of plant-based diets is a new trend in the industry of wellness food due to the rising count of health-conscious people. In addition, increasing consumption of different healthy snacks that include nutritional bars, hard-cooked eggs, and raw vegetables is also serving as a noticeable trend in the global market.

The rising population of gluten-intolerant people further propels the demand for gluten-free foods. Further, there is an increasing demand for natural and clean products owing to rising awareness about the health benefits of these products.

Key Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Amy’s Kitchen

UNFI

The Procter & Gamble Company

EVOLVE Brands LLC

Nestle SA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global health and wellness foods market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of product type (naturally healthy foods, functional foods, better-for-you (BFY) foods, organic foods, food intolerance products), and distribution channel (retail, online), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

