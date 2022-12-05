Al-Powered Systems Can Perform High-Volume Tasks in Short Span of Time Driving Vaccine Management Solutions, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global vaccine management system market is likely to be valued at US$ 223 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The AI-integrated system can control the devices connected with the cold chain supply for vaccines without human intervention.



In order to successfully conduct immunization programs, vaccine management systems are increasingly needed as the number of children in developing nations rises. This has prompted the creation of several platforms and pieces of software, including vaccine management software, that efficiently monitors and handles healthcare data.

AI can automatically collect information about the patient from all the available resources. E-commerce-backed automated supply chain management and warehousing are allowing pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers to manage huge amounts of inventory with proper management and supply systems, enhancing the demand for vaccine management solutions.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5466

Global health discrimination was addressed by the development and use of vaccinations as a component of organized immunization campaigns. However, newborns, adults, and elderly individuals around the world continue to have unequal chances of contracting life-threatening diseases today. The persistent socioeconomic disparity present throughout the world is the cause of this.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global vaccine management solution market is projected to reach US$ 721 million by 2032.

The vaccine management solution market witnessed a 17.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under subscription, the new subscription segment dominates the market with US$ 120 million valuations in 2022.

Under the model, platform solutions dominate the market and are valued at US$ 163 million in 2022.

Based on region, demand for vaccine management solutions is expected to increase at a CAGR of 14.7% in North America during the forecast period.



“Mobile-enabled automated workflows to enhance efficiency and minimize error to offer lucrative opportunities,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segments of Vaccine Management Solution Industry Research

By Component :

Solutions

Inventory Management

Program Management

Clinical V. Management

Data Management

Public Engagement

Organizational Support

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Model :

Platform Solutions

One Point Solutions

By Subscription :

New Subscribers

Renew Subscribers

By End-Use :

Public

Private

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5466

Vaccine management solutions for mobile phones have allowed health workers to gather information quickly, create dynamic digitized workflows, fill forms, and more by just using their smartphones and tablets. With the growth in the smartphone industry over the last five years, developers of vaccine management solutions have started implementing their software on mobile platforms for easy access.

Vaccine management solutions for mobile and tablet devices provide an effortless user interface without consuming much space. With such compatibility, it would be easy for government agencies and healthcare providers to reach into the remotest area to implement immunization programs.

Owing to the changes happening in mobile phone technology, this trend is going to have a long-term influence on the vaccine management solution market.

Key Companies Profiled:-

Accenture

Infosys

Deloitte

Salesforce

Conduent

UL LLC

Sense Corp

Qualtrics

Omnisys

Promero

PreCheck

Epazz

Mazik Global

HealthRX

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5466

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vaccine management solution market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of component (Solutions, Inventory Management, Program Management, Clinical V. Management, Data Management, Public Engagement, Organizational Support), Services, (Managed Services, Professional Services)), Model (Platform Solutions, One Point Solutions), by Subscription (New Subscribers, Renew Subscribers), by End-use (Public, Private) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Leprosy Vaccines Market: Leprosy is chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae. Leprosy is also referred to as Hansen’s disease. Leprosy affects the skin, mucosal surfaces of the upper respiratory tract, the peripheral nerves and the eyes. Leprosy can occur to the people of all ages from infant to geriatric.

BHK Rabies Vaccine Market: BHK rabies vaccine are used for the vaccination of the animals. BHK cell culture is a known substrate produced for the rabies in animals. The BHK rabies vaccine is a new low cost technology developed for the production of rabies vaccine. The disease rabies is one of the feared disease which is deadly for animals also.

Chick Embryo Cell Rabies Vaccine Market: Rabies is a disease caused by Rabies virus. There are so many types of vaccines but Chick embryo cell rabies vaccine is a sterilized vaccine synthesized by growing a fixed strain of rabies virus strain Flury LEP-25. Chick embryo cell rabies vaccine are obtained from primary cultures of chick fibroblasts.

Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market: At a time when acute respiratory illnesses are causing mayhem in society, respiratory virus vaccines have never been more sought-after. Fact MR, in its recent study, has analyzed the scope for expansion of the respiratory virus vaccines market, and has forecast it to rise at an above 7% CAGR from 2020 and 2030.

Animal Vaccines Market: The global sales of animal vaccines is forecast to garner a market value of US$ 12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.2% by accumulating a market value of US$ 29 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583