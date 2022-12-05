Switch Launches New Membership to Make Luxury Handbags Accessible

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switch, the venture-backed luxury accessory rental startup, has expanded into handbags. Today marks the launch of Switch's new membership tier, 'Select,' which features handbags by iconic designers like Chanel, Hermes, and Louis Vuitton. The Select collection, which consists of accessories with an average retail value of $4000, also includes jewelry by the likes of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. Select, which starts at $195/month, lets members swap out their items whenever they want, as often as they want, with an option to buy their favorites at a discounted price.

"The launch of Switch Select brings us one step closer to our mission of transforming the way consumers experience luxury," said Adriel Darvish, Co-Founder and CEO of Switch. "Our vision is a world where luxury isn't merely something you aspire to own but rather an experience you can enjoy without limits."

Switch, which counts Human Capital, Maveron, Soma Ventures, and the founders of Sweetgreen and Tinder among its early investors, had until now been focused on jewelry. Members will continue to have access to luxury designer jewelry through its Core memberships, which start at $45 per month.

Switch President and Co-Founder Liana Kadisha Cohn added that "the expansion into handbags has been in our plans since Switch's early days. It's a natural extension of our offering as we look to become the leading luxury accessory rental platform."

Switch (joinswitch.com) launched a waitlist for Select in June, which already has thousands of sign-ups. The company will admit new members to Select on a rolling basis as it races to keep up with demand.

Switch is on a mission to revolutionize luxury by providing unparalleled access to designer accessories. For a monthly fee starting at $45/month, members can borrow from an ever-expanding trove of designer jewelry and handbags and exchange then any time, as often as they wish. Members also earn credit each month, which they can use towards purchasing their favorites at a discount. Switch is the grown-up's dress-up trunk-a place for play, discovery, and owning your style (albeit not literally).

