BioAegis Therapeutics Highlights Recent Article on its Novel Host-Directed Protein, Plasma Gelsolin, for Inflammatory Diseases

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage, private company developing therapies for inflammatory diseases based on a portfolio built around gelsolin technology, announces a new article on its novel host-directed approach.



“A Pioneering Biotech Promises to Revolutionize Medicine with a Human Protein that Boosts the Body’s Immune System”.

Companies are challenged with finding treatments for the countless autoimmune and inflammatory disorders that affect millions of people globally. The ravages of inflammatory disease are on the rise and drive considerable morbidity as well as stress on the healthcare system.

BioAegis is developing a Host-Directed Therapeutic (HDT) around plasma gelsolin (pGSN), a protein found in the blood that is a master regulator of inflammation. Plasma gelsolin’s role is to keep inflammation localized to the site of injury, while boosting, rather than suppressing the body’s ability to clear pathogens and fight infection. The technology’s potential therapeutic applications are broad reaching. The benefits of a host-directed approach are that an out of control immune response can be brought into balance, allowing the body to avoid some of the negative outcomes of inflammation excess.



“Our hope is that in the not-to-distant future gelsolin can be an essential tool used to cure disease and save lives,” commented Susan Levinson, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of BioAegis, “This breakthrough could revolutionize modern medicine."

About BioAegis

BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a NJ-based clinical-stage, private company whose mission is to capitalize on a key component of the body’s innate immune system, gelsolin, to prevent adverse outcomes in diseases driven by inflammation and infection. BioAegis is engaged in multiple clinical collaborations to apply this novel immunomodulatory approach to serious medical conditions. Included in these is its collaboration with the BARDA DRIVe Solving Sepsis program that seeks to address the challenging scourge of sepsis.

BioAegis has the exclusive license to broad, worldwide intellectual property through Harvard-Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It holds over 40 patents issued for coverage of infection, inflammatory disease, renal failure, multiple sclerosis, and other neurologic diseases. BioAegis will also have US biologics exclusivity and has recently filed new IP in areas of unmet need.

