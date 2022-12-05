CTG Announces Addition of Herman Kalra as Chief People Officer; Focus on Driving High-Performance Culture

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) ("Company"), a leading provider of digital IT solutions and services that drive clients' productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, today announced the addition of Herman Kalra as the Company’s new Chief People Officer (CPO). He joins the Executive Leadership team as a Vice President and will report to Filip Gydé, CTG President and CEO.



As CPO, Mr. Kalra assumes executive responsibility for strategic and operational leadership for all areas of the global people organization, including organizational design, talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, learning and career development, employee experience and engagement, culture, diversity, equity, and inclusion. He will focus on building a high-caliber, scalable people organization while continuing to drive a high-performance culture.

“Our people are the core of who we are and what we do at CTG. We are proud of CTG’s recognition as a Great Place to Work ® , but also acknowledge the need to continuously improve as an employer to remain competitive in the recruiting and retention of today’s leading digital services and solutions talent,” said Mr. Gydé. “As CPO, Herman will drive the people strategy necessary to achieve our Vision to be the preferred career destination for information and technology experts. His experience building global teams, industry knowledge, and understanding of the complexities presented by today’s multi-generational, distributed workforce, make Herman the right leader to advocate for our team members and energize our culture going forward.”

Mr. Kalra has more than two decades of human resources and talent acquisition experience, with previous responsibility for people organizations across the Americas, Western Europe, and India. Most recently, he was Head of Human Resources, America’s at Orion Innovation (Orion), a digital transformation and product development services firm. In this capacity, Mr. Kalra oversaw all leadership and sales hiring, performance management, employee relations, compensation and benefits, organizational development, and merger and acquisition integration for Orion’s Americas operations. Before Orion, he established his reputation as a human resource leader at technology companies experiencing tremendous growth and change, including Capgemini and LTI (now LTIMindtree).

“I am excited to join CTG as their Chief People Officer and for the opportunity to focus on further strengthening the organization’s already high-performing and collaborative culture,” said Mr. Kalra. “It was immediately clear that the Leadership team cares about its employees, has established an employee-first culture, and is committed to an environment that continuously seeks opportunities to improve and elevate the employee experience. I look forward to leading the Company’s efforts to advocate for our team members and continue setting the example as a global, Great Place to Work.”

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients' project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on the integration of digital technology into all areas of its clients to improve their operations and increase their value proposition. CTG's engagement in the digital transformation process drives improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com .

