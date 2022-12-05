Battery Management Systems Market Size to Surpass USD 35.14 BN by 2030

Tokyo, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global battery management system market size was valued at USD 7.54 billion in 2022.



Regional Snapshot

US is the dominant country in the battery management system. It is because of the high per capita income and the regulations implemented by the nation regarding the carbon emissions. Yes, also has a good amount of sales of E bikes. Because of the rising penetration of electric vehicles and the favorable government policies has impacted the battery management system to a great extent in North America. The government is providing various supportive and monetary policies for developing the hybrid electric vehicles. An increase in the sales of the Automotive's has in turn resulted in the rise of the market.

Followed by North America, the Asia Pacific region is also going to have a larger market. Due to various automotive manufacturers that are present in these locations. In the countries like United States and Europe. In the residential sectors, the amount of renewable energy installations is increasing at a great rate. In the North American region California has the highest battery energy storage systems. Due to constant research and development and increasing investment in the research and developments in the nations like Japan, USA, France, Germany, Italy, the battery management systems is growing rapidly. The Germany's automobile industries and advanced industry in manufacturing processes. Drink, traction or various electric vehicles in this market has led to an increase in the market size of the battery management services or systems across Germany. The automobile, as well as the telecom sector are growing at a great pace. In China, due to several leading players and the government which is implementing high standards for environmental laws. It has helped in creating many growth opportunities for the battery management system in China.

Report highlights

Since the battery management system provides controlling and monitoring of the battery. It is a boon. For the growing hybrid and electric. Automobiles. Industry.

Stringent environmental policies are adopted by various nations across the globe. The market for battery management systems is growing rapidly. As it is a renewable source. Which could be used. In various sectors.

During the forecast period, the North American market is expected to grow exponentially.





Recent Developments

Low voltage battery management system was launched by Heller in February 2021. This 48 Volt battery management system provides help in implementation of the important mild hybrid functions that reduce carbon dioxide.

Vertical Partners West LLC with a collaborative agreement with Teledyne Energy Systems Inc and agreed for expansion of the products portfolio in July 2019. The supply and the servicing of the batteries is done by these companies.

In order to extend the service life of the electric vehicle batteries by supplementing the individual vehicles battery management, Bosch announced the development of cloud-based swarm intelligence services in the year 2019.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.54 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 35.14 Billion CAGR 21.22% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic corporation, Toshiba Corp., Texas Instruments incorporated, Ricardo, Edition, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Mastervolt, Lithium balance, Microchip technology Inc., AVL, Merlin Equipment and Others

Market dynamics

Drivers

The major drivers for the battery management systems are the adoption of electric vehicles. Across the world. In the last few years, there has been a great growth in the battery management system market. In order to optimize the usage of the battery storage capability in the electric cars and to eliminate any hazards created by battery overheating, the battery management systems is incorporated. The industrial usage of the battery management systems. Has also led to an increase in this market. Rechargeable batteries are used in industries.

Various nations are focusing on zero emissions due to global warming and pollution levels that are crossing safety levels. Due to increasing urbanization and option for local commute, the majority of the population in the urban areas is shifting to. Technology advanced and green mobility. As the battery management system is applicable to telecommunications backup system. And it provides uninterruptible power systems there is a growth in the market. In Japan, due to the highest demand or the increasing demand of E vehicles, E bikes and rechargeable batteries this system. will grow in the forecast period.

Restraints

Even though there are a lot of advantages of using the battery management systems. Uh, though there is an increase in the price of the final product. Due to the various technology incorporated. Due to which there is a load remand. As the cost goes high. Various advanced technologies like the wireless sensing. Optical sensing of cell voltage which provides the information with higher accuracy. But since all of these technologies are costly or expensive It affects the market size.

Opportunities

Increased investments in North America, Europe and other nations there is a good opportunity for the growth of the battery management system market. The system also provides safety, extended battery life, reliability and. Reduces the risk of damage caused to the battery, so these are the other reasons which could increase the market size.

Challenges

That is cutthroat competition due to the increasing number of players in the battery management systems market. It affects the profit margins Due to price wars. This could be one major reason that could hinder the growth of the global battery management system. Apart from that, the developing nations are the cost sensitive markets. Would also hinder the growth of this system.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the global battery management system market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.





Market Segmentation

By Battery Type

Lead acid battery

Lithium-ion battery

Nickel battery

Flow battery

Others





By Application

Automotives

Consumer electronics

Energy storage

Telecom

healthcare

Renewable

Military and defense





By Topology

Modular

Distributed

Centralized





By Type

Motive Battery

Stationary Battery

By Components

Hardware

Software

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





