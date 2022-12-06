Athletic Footwear Market: The Global Industry is Growing and Anticipated to Reach USD 139.9 Billion by 2028 | Douglas Insights

Douglas/Isle of Man, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The athletic footwear market's industry trends, projections, driving forces, restraints, and opportunities have been added by one of the first comparison search engines in the world, Douglas Insights. Using the comprehensive study from Douglas Insights, industry experts, organisations, market researchers, and analysts may obtain in-depth data analytics, market research studies, and insights. A complete collection of both private and public market reports that include a table of contents, publisher rating, price, and the date of release can be very helpful to both market researchers and data analysts.

Athletic shoes are sporting shoes with the highest levels of flexibility and durability. The demand for footwear items is being driven by rising fitness trends and growing sports participation among people.

Companies are always introducing new elements into athletic footwear designs to give customers characteristics that increase comfort, durability, and aesthetic appeal. For example, in 2018, Nike developed ZoomX foam, which makes use of advanced technologies, or the carbon fibre plate, which improves runners' efficiency.

These days, consumers are more concerned with comfort features than with the cost of footwear items, which affects the market for expensive athletic footwear. In order to grow the athletic footwear business, companies employ celebrity endorsement strategies. In addition, businesses employ acquisition and merger strategies that aid in the improvement of their distribution networks and the creation of novel products. The development of lOT and digital connection technologies in athletic footwear aids in measuring an athlete's fitness activities and is reshaping the international athletic footwear market.

The onslaught of the covid19 pandemic had a negative impact on the athletic footwear industry leading to shutdowns of several factories and distribution channels. The athletic footwear market is still attempting to recover from the major losses incurred during the pandemic.

The factor propelling the demand for athletic footwear is that consumers now have extra time for sports recreation. Moreover, the demand is influenced by shifting fashion trends as well as an increase in the use of athletic footwear as a regular article of casual clothing. The need for the more modern style of athletic footwear is also driven by evolving technology in athletic footwear design. The expansion of the market is fuelled by athletes' rising demand for athletic shoes as a result of enhanced sports facilities.

The need for the market is being driven by the growing e-commerce sector, which is giving businesses more opportunities to sell their goods online. Uncertain fluctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials, however, impede production and are predicted to restrain market expansion. Additionally, growing competition among significant companies makes it difficult for new competitors to enter the market and restrains it from expanding.

Due to the significant presence of numerous well-known firms in nations like the United States and Canada, including Adidas, Reebok, Under Armour, and others, the North American region is anticipated to account for a significant portion of the market. Additionally, a sizable economic segment of the population and shifting fashion trends are promoting market expansion in the area. Additionally, rising consumer expenditure on apparel is relevant. Sports shoes are becoming more and more in demand in the area. Due to rising investments in sports infrastructure facilities in nations like Japan, India, China, etc., the Asia Pacific area is anticipated to grow at a higher pace.

The major market growth restraint is the growing environmental concerns as this athletic footwear contributes to a lot of greenhouse gases. The athletic industry is responsible for the highest amount of pollution in the oceans and rivers, and governments worldwide have taken strict action against it.

Global Athletic Footwear Market – By Type

Aerobic Shoes

Running Shoes

Walking Shoes

Trekking & Hiking Shoes

Sports Shoes

Global Athletic Footwear Market – End-user

Men

Women

Children

