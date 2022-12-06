OKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") - OKYO publicly files a registration statement with the SEC

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease to address the significant unmet need in the multi-billion-dollar market, announces, that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a secondary public offering of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each of which will represent 65 of the Company's ordinary shares of no par value each ("Ordinary Shares") in the United States (the "Offering").



All ADSs to be sold in the Offering will be offered by OKYO. The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the Offering have not yet been determined. The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the Offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The Offering will be conducted within the parameters of the authorities conferred upon OKYO by its shareholders at its annual general meeting on 7 September 2022.

Upon completion of the Offering, OKYO's Ordinary Shares will continue to be admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") ("Standard Listing") and to trading on the main market for listed securities ("Main Market") of London Stock Exchange plc ("LSE") under the symbol "OKYO" and on the NASDAQ under the symbol "OKYO".

ThinkEquity is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the Offering. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which, for the avoidance of doubt, will not constitute a "prospectus" in any member state of the European Economic Area ("EEA") for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended) (the "EU Prospectus Regulation") or in the UK for the purposes of the EU Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended) (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). In order to admit the underlying Ordinary Shares to a Standard Listing and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE, OKYO has prepared a prospectus for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation (the "UK Admission Prospectus"). The UK Admission Prospectus is being reviewed by the FCA as the competent authority in the UK and will be published as part of the completion of the Offering. However, no offer of securities to the public is being made in any member state of the EEA or the UK.

When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at prospectus@think-equity.com. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

For further information, please contact:

OKYO Pharma Limited



Gary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer



+44 (0)20 7495 2379 Gabriele Cerrone, Non-Executive Chairman ThinkEquity



+1 (877) 436-3673 Ramnarain Jaigobind



Priyanka Mahajan LifeSci Advisors ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com (Investor Relations)



Irina Koffler +1-917-734-7387

Forward-Looking Statements



