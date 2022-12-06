Cowen Digital Continues International Expansion with Appointment of Taylor Cable as Managing Director, Cowen Digital Europe

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Digital LLC, the digital asset division of Cowen Inc., has announced the appointment of Taylor Cable as Managing Director, Cowen Digital Europe. Cable, who is based in London, will lead Cowen Digital’s European and Asian activities.



Cable formerly held institutional positions at Blockchain.com including COO of BCAM (Blockchain.com Asset Management) and Head of Institutional Client Trading. Prior to Blockchain.com, he was COO and Executive Director at AiX and spent 16+ years at Moore Capital Management in a variety of positions including Portfolio Manager and Senior Trader.

Drew Forman, Head of Cowen Digital, commented: “As Cowen Digital continues to grow, we are thrilled to have an executive of Taylor Cable’s calibre to head up our expansion into Europe and Asia. Taylor is an important addition to our growing team as we expand our range of products and services globally.”

Taylor Cable added: “Cowen Digital is a pioneer in delivering institutional grade access to the digital asset ecosystem and I am very excited to join the team at this pivotal time to grow our presence in Europe and Asia. With Cowen Digital’s best-in-class offering, we have an enormous opportunity to become the undisputed leader in digital assets for institutions globally.”

Cowen Digital allows institutional clients to seamlessly secure, access and leverage cryptocurrencies in their portfolios. Investors can trade digital assets through a single partner, in the same way as they would approach any other asset class. Custody solutions are provided via our strategic partnership with Standard Custody and Trust Company LLC, a qualified, insured NYDFS regulated custodian.

About Cowen Digital LLC

Cowen Digital, the digital asset division of Cowen Inc., brings Cowen’s proven expertise in traditional finance to the digital ecosystem. Leveraging Cowen’s capabilities in Markets, Research, Prime Brokerage, Investment Banking, and Investment Management, Cowen Digital supports and assists institutional clients as they explore the evolution of blockchain and digital assets. Learn more here .

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

Cowen Digital Europe is a trading name of Cowen Execution Services Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.