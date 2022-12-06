New Edition | Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report : Global Industry is Growing and Anticipated to Reach USD 18.56 BN by 2029 | Douglas Insights

Isle of Man, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Douglas Insights Engine is the world’s first market comparison engine. People from all industries, including market analytics, research, business, and even industry professionals, can make use of the engine to identify growth opportunities, market drivers, trends, and even hindrances to the market. With the addition of ARDS to the market, the industry professional can predict future market trends and sort out all the relevant information with the help of a table of contents, date of publishing, price, and rating.

ARDS Market Insights

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is a medical condition in which the lungs are unable to take in enough oxygen to be able to supply to the other organs, which greatly impacts their ability to function normally. ARDS is usually a result of other underlying medical conditions, including sepsis, pneumonia, and injuries in the head, chest, and other vital areas. Common symptoms of ARDS include low blood pressure, shortness of breath, confusion, fatigue, and rapid breathing. Treatment for ARDS usually relies on ventilation, fluids through IV, surfactants, and other medicine that is administered through the respiratory route.

The market for ARDS treatment is growing and is set to grow for the next couple of years. The main drivers in market growth include newer products in the pipelines, more awareness regarding disease management, and an increase in intensive care units for neonates, in whom the incidence of the disease is greater than in adults. The increase in research in stem cell treatments and further research and development projects will also fuel the market’s growth in the coming years. Because of these driving forces, the market will continue to grow for the next couple of years.

However, there are a few restricting factors in the market’s expansion. These include the limited number of medicines that have so far been approved for the treatment of the disease. Even the ventilation devices that can be used for effective treatment of the disease are few and far between, which is why the market’s growth will be somewhat restricted for the next couple of years.

The most significant shares in the market are currently taken up by North America. This is because North America is the most research-oriented region in the healthcare and medical industry, and they are coming up with newer, more innovative modes of treatment consistently. Other than that, Europe, followed by the Asia Pacific, also holds significant shares in the market. The key players in the ARDS treatment industry include Faron Pharmaceuticals, mondoBIOTECH AG, Athersys, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Altor BioSciences, among many others. These players have the financial backing along with the necessary information and tools to eliminate the restraining factors and further the driving forces of the market in the near future as well.

The drugs used for the treatment of ARDS include bronchodilators, vasoconstrictors, surfactants, steroids, antibiotics, nitric oxide, and sedatives, among many others. These drugs can be inhaled, transmitted through the IV route, or taken orally by the patient, depending on their needs and their functionality. By the end of 202, we will likely be able to see monumental growth in the ARDS in North America because of their ongoing research and development projects. We will also be able to see market growth in Latin America, the Middle East, and even regions in Africa because the market growth at present is minimal, and the needs are increasing.

Report Segmentations:

By Type

Diagnosis

Imaging Tests

Chest X-Ray

Ct Scan

Ultrasound

Blood Test

Respiratory Rate

Spo2 Test

Mechanical Ventilation

High-Flow Nasal O2

Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure

Continous Positive Airway Pressure

Prone Positive Ventilation

Corticosteroids

Methylprednisolone

Dexamethasone

Antiviral Medication

Remdesivir

Combination Drugs

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (Ecmo)

Tocilizumab

By Route Of Administration

Parenteral

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Oral

By Cause

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)

Sepsis

Inhalation Of Harmful Substances

Severe Pneumonia

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

