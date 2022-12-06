Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 48

Company announcement no. 48


In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 48, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement2,023,500   170,807,142
28 Novemberr 2022 10,000 101.67 1,016,700
29 November 2022 10,000 103.30 1,033,000
30 November 2022 9,000 104.15 937,350
01 December 2022 8,000 105.21 841,680
02 December 2022 9,000 103.43 930,870
Total week 48 46,000  4,759,600
Total accumulated2,069,500 175,566,742

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,256,050 treasury shares, equal to 1,83 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

