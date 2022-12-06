Gasoline Gensets Market is Projected to Reach USD 5.46 billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Gasoline Gensets Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the gasoline gensets market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growing demand for consistent power supply driven by inadequate electric grid infrastructure.

Increasing number of consumer participation in recreational activities.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Gasoline Gensets Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

by Power Rating Type,

by Phase Type,

by End-use Type,

by Region.

Gasoline Gensets Market Insights

Market Trends by Power Rating Type

The market is segmented as <2kVA, 2-3.5 kVA, 3.5-5 kVA, 5-6.5 kVA, 6.5-8 kVA, and 8-15 kVA. 3.5-5 kVA is estimated to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period on account of growing demand for power supply as a result of increasing end-user participation in recreational activities.

Market Trends by Phase Type

The market is segmented as single phase and three phase. Three phase is estimated to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period on account of increasing consumer demand for electricity backup system.

Market Trends by End-use Type

The market is segmented as residential, commercial, and construction. The residential segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period on account of rising per capita income coupled with improved standard living standards.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth in the market on account of robust development in residential and commercial sectors with China and India being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period. Europe and North America are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Gasoline Gensets Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Atlas Copco AB

Briggs & Stratton

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Kohler Co.

Siemens AG

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the gasoline gensets market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

