Sodium Bisulphite Market Size to Reach USD 628 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The Sodium bisulphite market was estimated at around USD 459.5 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 3.5% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 628 million by 2030.



A compound of sodium, sulphur, hydrogen, and oxygen is called sodium bisulfite, also referred to as sodium hydrogen sulphite. It is categorized as a chemical with a sulfuric base. It is found as a white crystalline powder that turns yellow when dissolved in water. Corrosion is a risk because of this sulfite's acidic nature. It is primarily employed as a reducing agent in processes such as water purification, photographic film development, and textile grade dye synthesis. Sodium bisulfite is utilized in a variety of applications, including food preservation, wastewater treatment, metal finishing, wine making, image development, and corrosion protection. Sodium bisulfite is primarily used as a water treatment agent to lower the level of chlorine in drinking water. Additionally, it is used externally as a gastrointestinal antiseptic and to treat skin diseases brought on by parasites. Due to the demand for safe water around the world, major industry players are growing their businesses and providing water treatment. The demand for clean drinking water will increase opportunities in the global sodium bisulphite market.



Growth Factors



In most cases, sodium bisulfite is used in water treatment to lower the quantity of chlorine in drinking water. According to the World Bank Group report, 2.2 billion people would not have dependable access to safe water services in 2019, as 844 million people lack access to basic drinking water infrastructure. Water softeners are used all over the world to remove harmful bacteria from water. As a result of the increasing need for safe water around the world, major industry players are growing their operations and providing water treatment. Due to the increased need for clean drinking water, there will be more opportunities in the global sodium bisulfite market.

Sodium bisulphite is used as a gastrointestinal antiseptic and an external therapy for parasitic skin diseases. If sodium bisulphite is utilized more frequently as a medication excipient to halt the oxidation of adrenaline, the market will grow more swiftly. Additionally, it is projected that the growth of the sodium bisulphite market would be aided by government spending on healthcare and technological advancements during the forecast period. For instance, the Australian Government announced a USD5 billion, 10-year investment plan for the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) as part of its 2019–20 budgets in order to assist Australian health and medical research in 2019. The health sector received 7.3% of Algeria's overall national operating budget in 2018. Additionally, U.S. health care spending rose by 4.6% to USD3.6 trillion in.



Most sodium bisulfite is consumed in the semi-chemical and acid sulfite pulping processes employed by the expanding pulp & paper sector, which is anticipated to boost this market in the near future. Online shopping is becoming more popular in developing countries like India, China, Brazil, and other places as a result of the increasing use of smartphones and the quick adoption of the internet. As a result, both the e-commerce industry and the need for packaging pulp and paper are on the rise. Therefore, it is anticipated that the rapid development of online shopping in developing countries will support the global expansion of the pulp and paper industry.



Segmental Overview



The market for sodium bisulphite market is segmented into the grade, and application. According to the grade, the industrial grade segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. In the paper industry, sodium bisulphite of industrial grades is used as a bleaching or antichlor agent because it improves paper brightness and lowers the natural component in wood pulp that causes paper to turn brown. Due to several environmental advantages, there is a rising need for paper and pulp, which in turn propels the market for sodium bisulphite. Environmental Paper Network (EPN) claims that the consumption of paper has been rising gradually year after year.

The water treatment segment is anticipated to hold major share in the sodium bisulphite market by application during the forecast period. A common biostatic and free chlorine remover in water treatment facilities is sodium bisulphite. To produce sodium bisulfate (NaHSO4) and hydrochloric acid, sodium bisulphite reduces free chlorine (HCl). The market's expansion is primarily being driven by sodium bisulphite's efficiency and cost when compared to other water treatment chemicals like ferric sulphate. Additionally, the rising need for freshwater presents a potential growth opportunity for the sodium bisulphite industry.



Regional Overview



The biggest market share of the total market was held by the Asia-Pacific in the sodium bisulphite market. This is attributed to the rise in sodium bisulfite demand from pulp and paper, textile, and food applications. The sodium bisulphite market is expanding in the APAC region as a result of population increase, fast industrialization, and increasing disposable income. In the leather and textile industries, sodium bisulphite is employed as a bleaching agent to reduce strain, brighten, and enhance the quality of fabric. The market is expanding as a result of rising fashion trends, rising apparel demand, and thriving textile industry nationwide.

Due to the stringent environmental rules on wastewater dechlorination, North America has experienced substantial growth, primarily in the wastewater treatment sector.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Million Sodium bisulphite Market CAGR 3.5% Segments Covered By Grade

By Application

List of the prominent players in the Global Sodium bisulphite market:



• Calabrian Corp., Port Neches, Tex.

• Aditya Birla Chemicals

• Solvay Minerals Inc

• Olympic Chemical Limited

• Southern Ionics

• General Chemicals

• Adisseo France S.A.S.

• Evonik

• Arkema

• Sulquisa

The global Sodium bisulphite market is segmented as follows:



By Grade



• Food Grade

• Technical Grade

• Industrial Grade

• Others



By Application



• Food Additive

• Bleaching Agent

• Water Treatment

• Antichlor

• Reducing Agent

• Others

By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



