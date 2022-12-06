New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 with subsequent amendment, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H, 22H, 32G og 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Maturity IT/RF* DK0009542334 13H DKK 1.00% 01.07.2028 RF





ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009541369 32H DKK Cibor3 + 0.10% 01.04.2025 RF DK0009541526 32G DKK Cibor3 + 0.20% 01.04.2025 RF DK0009541609 32G DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread 01.01.2026 RF DK0009541799 32H DKK Cita6 + 0.45% 01.01.2025 RF DK0009542094 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread 01.01.2027 RF DK0009542177 32H DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread 01.07.2029 RF DK0009542250 22H DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread

(callable) 01.07.2034 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

