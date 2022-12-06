New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 with subsequent amendment, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H, 22H, 32G og 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponMaturityIT/RF*
DK000954233413HDKK1.00%01.07.2028RF


ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000954136932HDKKCibor3 + 0.10%01.04.2025RF
DK000954152632GDKKCibor3 + 0.20%01.04.2025RF
DK000954160932GDKKCibor6 + interest rate spread01.01.2026RF
DK000954179932HDKKCita6 + 0.45%01.01.2025RF
DK000954209432HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread01.01.2027RF
DK000954217732HDKKCibor6 + interest rate spread01.07.2029RF
DK000954225022HDKKCibor6 + interest rate spread
(callable)		01.07.2034RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

