Godlan, Infor SyteLine ERP Specialist, Achieves Placement on CFE Media's System Integrator Giants Ranking for 2023

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Godlan, a manufacturing ERP software specialist (Infor SyteLine), Infor CPQ (Configure Price Quote) specialist and Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved ranking ­ on CFE Media's 2023 Global System Integrator Report. CFE Media released its 2023 System Integrator Giants listing, which ranks the top global companies involved in system integration projects throughout manufacturing. The top system integrators distinguished by this award are recognized in the annual Global System Integrator Report https://www.controleng.com/articles/si-giants-2023-average-system-integration-revenue-increases/.

Overall, the 2023 System Integrator Giants account for almost $12 billion in revenue, and 59% of the companies on this year's list had revenues above $10 million. Education, training, and mentoring are a priority for each of these companies, with 88% encouraging staff to attend webinars during business hours and 86% encouraging paid training and testing leading to certifications.

"Godlan is excited to be counted among the top system integrators around the globe. Our dynamic, dedicated team continues to deliver amazing results, reflecting Godlan's commitment to excellence, our core values, and purpose-filled culture," commented Bobby Rudder, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Godlan, Inc.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in three Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

About CFE Media LLC

CFE Media provides engineers in manufacturing, commercial and industrial buildings, and manufacturing control systems with the knowledge they need to improve their operational efficiency. CFE Media delivers comprehensive, relevant content to engineers around the world. CFE is the platform for content, community and applications that engage engineers worldwide across all engineering designs, systems, and plants.

About Godlan Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor SyteLine ERP, visit Godlan.com.

Contact Information:

Stephanne Marsh

Marketing Support Specialist

stephanne.marsh@godlan.com

586-464-4400



Related Files

Infor CloudSuite Industrial Godlan Brochure.pdf

Godlan-Managed-Hosting.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: System Integrator Giants 2023 - Godlan





System Integrator Giants Logo 2023









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment