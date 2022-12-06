Material Handling Equipment Market to hit $250 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Material Handling Equipment Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 250 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The electric forklifts are gaining traction, due to growing environmental concerns associated with conventional diesel-based, which is anticipated to boost the demand for sustainable material handling systems worldwide. There has been a gradual shift away from forklift trucks powered by internal combustion engines to cleaner alternatives. This trend will encourage the industry manufacturers to expand their portfolio of electric-powered warehousing solutions. Likewise, the rising emphasis on improving energy efficiency and cost reduction will also promote the use of forklifts and other material handling solutions.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1384



Growing adoption of robot-based material handling solution

The material handling equipment market value from the robotics product type is anticipated to be worth over USD 30 billion by 2032, owing to the increasing dependence on automation solutions across the industrial sector. In the logistics industry, the integration of advanced technologies, including IoT and big data analytics, is changing the way businesses manage and meet operational requirements. Robot-based material handling systems have achieved adhesion in manufacturing facilities to enhance productivity and efficiency. The rapid implementation of innovative tech will therefore stimulate the usage of these systems.

Increasing use of mechanical equipment in e-commerce warehouses to reduce delivery time

The industry size from the e-commerce application segment is expected to register 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The modernization of e-commerce warehousing centers to enhance operations is creating significant demand for efficient material handling solutions. Online service providers are also focusing on reducing delivery times for improving customer experience. These factors will further escalate the espousal of high-quality material handling equipment in distribution centers and storage facilities to streamline logistic operations.

Collaborative initiatives to support the growth opportunities for distributors

The distributor segment accounted for around 25% of the material handling equipment market share in 2022. Distributors have been entering long-term partnerships with key manufacturers to help expand their reach to a wider audience. Manufacturers have also co-operated with equipment distributors to serve key regional economies and increase product availability. The escalating investment in manufacturing facility expansion projects will therefore accelerate material handling equipment sales globally.

APAC to emerge as a lucrative revenue pocket for industry suppliers

Asia Pacific material handling equipment market is poised to observe 7% growth through 2032. This is credited to the ongoing development of industrial and manufacturing sectors in countries such as Japan, India, and China. With factory operations expanding steadily, the need for this equipment for efficient storage and good transfer throughout production services will rise. Moreover, with the surge in e-commerce sales, the demand for material handling equipment in warehouses will surge in the region.

Product launch initiatives by leading participants to influence competitive landscape

The material handling equipment market comprises of companies such as Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Crown Equipment Corporation, JBT Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., KUKA AG, Mecalux S.A, Murata Machinery, Ltd., MTGW Logistics Group GmbH, and Viastore Systems GmbH, among others. These firms are focusing on new product launches and other strategies to expand their presence in the industry.

For instance, in October 2022, Toyota Material Handling unveiled the upgraded version of its 3-Wheel Electric Forklift. The latest updates included increased standards on versatility with over 30 advances, including onboard programming and diagnostics, better ergonomics, and operator assistance. This product range expansion will help it reinforce its presence in the global market.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1384



Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global material handling equipment industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Adressable Market (TAM), 2023-2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Product trends

2.5 Application trends

2.6 Type trends

Chapter 3 Material Handling Equipment Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3 Impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

3.4 Global material handling equipment industry ecosystem analysis

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Expanding e-commerce and logistics industries in North America

3.7.1.2 Rising labor costs and inconveniences of employing a manual workforce in North America and Europe

3.7.1.3 Stringent emission norms drive the demand for electric vehicles in Europe

3.7.1.4 Increasing technological innovations and the adoption of automation in manufacturing activities in North America and Europe

3.7.1.5 Growing demand for automation in Europe and Asia Pacific from SMEs

3.7.1.6 Growth in the MEA aviation industry

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 High initial costs of material handling equipment

3.7.2.2 Lack of awareness of operating equipment

3.7.2.3 Real-time technical challenges

3.8 Key initiatives & news

3.9 Patent analysis

3.10 Investment portfolio

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.