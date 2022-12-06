With 7.1% CAGR, US Dermal Fillers Market Worth USD 3.61 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Dermal Fillers Market size was USD 2.13 billion in 2021. The market is expected to expand from USD 2.24 billion in 2022 to USD 3.61 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2029. The industry growth is being driven by increasing R&D initiatives and the launch of new products.

Fortune Business Insights™ cites this information in its research report, titled “US Dermal Fillers Market, 2022-2029”.

Key Industry Development:

April 2022 – Allergan Aesthetics rolled out HArmonyCa. This constituted a dual effect hybrid injectable with hyaluronic acid, two active ingredients, and calcium hydroxyapatite.





Report Coverage:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent trends that are set to propel the industry landscape over the forthcoming years. It further gives an overview of the major steps taken by leading companies for strengthening their industry presence. These insights have been provided after comprehensive research and data collation from credible sources.

COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Value Affected Owing to Cancellation of Elective Procedures

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market growth driven by the closure of dermatology clinics and elective procedures. The product demand was further affected by the decrease in revenue due to disruptions in supply chain and manufacturing operations. However, the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the subsequent period propelled the US Dermal Fillers Market share over the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Share to Surge Due to Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

The US Dermal Fillers Market growth is being impelled by the escalating demand for minimally invasive procedures. The rise can be credited due to the surging inclination of people toward hassle free methods for the improvement of aesthetic appearance.

However, the industry expansion could be hampered by the biodegradable nature of products, the need for repeated treatments, and the soaring economic burden on patients.





Segments:

Hyaluronic Acid Segment to Register Substantial Expansion Owing to Rising Launch of New Products

Based on material, the market is segmented into calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, fat fillers, poly-l-lactic acid, PMMA, and others. The hyaluronic acid segment is expected to record a notable surge through the forecast period. The surge can be attributed to the rising number of product launches.

Biodegradable Segment to Record Commendable Growth Due to Increasing Product Adoption

Based on product, the U.S. market for dermal fillers is fragmented into non-biodegradable and biodegradable. Of these, the biodegradable segment is projected to register appreciable growth over the study period. The rise is being driven by a broad range of benefits such as efficacy and safety and the extensive availability of products.

Wrinkle Correction Segment to Exhibit Notable Rise Driven by Increasing R&D Initiatives

Based on application, the market can be subdivided into lip enhancement, scar treatment, restoration of volume/fullness, wrinkle correction, and others. Of these, the wrinkle correction segment is estimated to record a considerable CAGR throughout the analysis period. The rise can be credited to the growing investments for extensive research and development.





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies to Enter into Partnership Agreements to Strengthen their Positions

Prominent dermal fillers companies are focused on the adoption of a series of strategic initiatives for gaining a strong footing. The initiatives include mergers, acquisitions, product developments, and others. Besides, several industry participants are entering into collaborations and partnership agreements for strengthening their market position.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.) (U.S.)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

GALDERMA (Switzerland)

Suneva Medical (U.S.)

Prollenium Medical Technologies (Canada)

Bioxis pharmaceuticals (France)

Sinclair (U.K.)





Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Dermal Filler Procedures, U.S. Overview of Price Analysis of Types of Dermal Fillers Overview of Regulatory Scenario, U.S. Overview of Reimbursement Scenario, U.S. New Product Launches, Key Players Pipeline Analysis, Key Players Impact of COVID-19 On the U.S. Dermal Fillers Market

U.S Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Hyaluronic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Poly-L-lactic Acid PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate)) Fat Fillers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Scar Treatment Wrinkle Correction Treatment Lip Enhancement Restoration of Volume/ Fullness Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others

Competitive Analysis

Market Share Analysis (2021) Company Profiles (Overview, Products, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability)) Allergan (AbbVie, Inc.)



Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Merz Pharma Galderma laboratories Sinclair Pharma Bioxis Pharmaceuticals Prollenium Medical Technologies



Suneva Medical







