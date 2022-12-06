Global Massage Equipment Market Report to 2031 - Featuring RoboTouch, HoMedics, OSIM International and JSB Wellness Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massage Equipment Market By Type, By Product, By End User, By Distribution channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global massage equipment market size was valued at $6,535.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $15,083.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.



Increased consumer awareness of the wellness benefits of massagers, their user-friendliness, and rise in disposable income, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, are projected to support the expansion of the massage equipment market throughout the course of the forecast period.

In addition, massage equipment aids in the relaxation of muscles during the healing process after accidents or surgeries where a hand is not used for an extended length of time. As a result, the market for massage equipment is anticipated to develop as a result of rise in accidents and a surge in number of patients who are not allowed to walk around.



The high cost of electrical massagers and lack of electricity in most of the remote areas are likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Owing to expensive nature of the electrical and advanced massager, people choose to buy non-electrical or handled massagers, which are cost effective as compared to electrical massagers. Thus, high cost of electrical massagers and lack of electricity in remote areas is likely to contribute to the growth of the market through non-electrical segment during the forecast period.



According to the massage equipment market analysis, the massage equipment market is segmented into type, product, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is segregated into electric and non-electric. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into back & body massagers, leg & foot massagers, neck & shoulder massagers, head massagers, and others. By end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).



Type wise, non-electrical massagers have gained considerable share in massage equipment market and is expected grow at a high CAGR. Non-electrical massagers have been gaining considerable popularity among the people and is expected grow at significant growth rate during the forecast period. Portability, cost effectiveness, instant pain relief without waiting for electricity, and high durability especially as compared to the electrical massagers are some of the attributing factors, which are likely to supplement the growth of the massage equipment market through non-electric segment during the forecast period.



The major players operating in the market are RoboTouch, HoMedics, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., JSB Wellness, Beurer, Dr. Physio, LG Electronics Inc., Luraco Technologies Corporation, Medisana gmbh, Medmassager, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Relcare Electronics, and Zyllion.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the massage equipment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing massage equipment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the massage equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global massage equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 324 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $6535.4 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $15083.6 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

