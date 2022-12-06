Global Synchronous Condenser Market Report to 2027 - Converting Existing Synchronous Generators into Synchronous Condensers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synchronous Condenser Market by Cooling Type (Hydrogen-Cooles, Air-Cooled, Water-Cooled), Type (New & Refurbished), Starting Method (Static Frequency Converter, Pony Motor), End-User, Reactive Power Rating and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synchronous condenser market is projected to grow from USD 661 million in 2022 to USD 811 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.6% during the review period.

New Synchronous Condenser: is expected to be the largest segment synchronous condenser market, by type

The type segment is categorized as New Synchronous Condenser and refurbished synchronous condenser. A new synchronous condenser is constructed with 2 or 4 poles (2-pole pair), which can be cooled with hydrogen, air, and water. With the globally expanding HVDC network, countries such as Canada, Brazil, and Italy have deployed new synchronous condensers for stabilizing and improving transmission systems' stability and strength. Besides, they are also being deployed to control voltage fluctuations and provide reactive power support.

The hydrogen cooled synchronous condenser segment is expected to emerge as the fastest segment, by Cooling technology

The Synchronous Condenser market has been segmented into hydrogen cooled synchronous condenser, Air cooled synchronous condenser and Water cooled synchronous condenser. The hydrogen-cooled synchronous condenser uses gaseous hydrogen as a coolant because of its superior cooling properties.

It exhibits low density, high specific heat, and high thermal conductivity features. The hydrogen-cooled synchronous condenser has 1.5 times higher heat transfer capability and 1/14th the density than its air-cooled counterpart, resulting in fewer friction losses and faster cooling. Hydrogen-cooled synchronous condensers can be operated at a higher load with the same temperature rise, and the windage loss is lower than air-cooled synchronous condensers.

North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. North America has aging power infrastructures, which may increase the risk of blackouts. Therefore, governments of different countries in this region are actively focusing on upgrading and replacing aging infrastructures to improve grid reliability and resilience and develop smart electricity networks.

The North American power sector is currently facing challenges such as meeting energy-efficiency targets, compliance with federal carbon policies, and integrating various distributed generation sources in the grid.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $661 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $811 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global

